FROM THE PULPIT: Be watchful and be ready

Matthew 24:42 says, "Therefore, keep watch because you do not know on what day your Lord will come."

In verse 43, he adds, "But understand this: if the homeowner had known in which watch of the night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into."

What follows is the parable of the two servants. One was wicked, and one was wise. One was busy with his master's business, while the other one was busy doing his own thing and using his position to mistreat and abuse other servants while the master was away.

With the master gone away on business of his own, he had entrusted what was his to these servants, and he expected faithfulness when he returned.

Likewise, Jesus is now gone, but he is coming back. When he returns, he expects to find us faithful doing the Father's business. The attitude that says "his return is delayed, so I will just take my time" is a costly and dangerous one.

Someone said, "The most dangerous lie is not 'there is no God,' not 'there is no hell,' but Satan's most dangerous lie is 'there is no hurry.'"

If we think we have all the time in the world, we will use it, abuse it or, worse, waste it. Jesus is preparing a place for a prepared people. He expects us to be ready.