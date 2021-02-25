FROM THE PULPIT: Being dogged about learning to trust

Just think, if an animal who has no soul can learn to trust and adjust to a new life, why do I find it so hard to trust God when my circumstances change suddenly, whether it is through an unexpected financial setback, the loss of a vehicle in an accident recently that wasn't our fault, a sudden illness or the uncertainty of life in general, as it seems to have been for more than a year now?

HeLa has adjusted, in no small measure, because of to the training that has been invested in her by my wife and daughter. I can't claim that credit, because I will, from time to time, take her out to do her business and give her a treat or ask her to shake a paw and reward her, but they have spent many evenings working with her and giving her positive reinforcement.

So do we, likewise, need to train also in areas of spiritual positive reinforcement.

We train when we are open to the Lord, to his leading, and to the truth we find in his word. We train ourselves in his word and live to the word that we take in and learn.

One of the words of the Lord tells us that we need more trust and less of ourselves. Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us to, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths."