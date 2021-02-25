FROM THE PULPIT: Being dogged about learning to trust

We are well into the 12th week with our new family member, HeLa, a registered and full-stock German Shepherd.
I got up this morning thinking about how much she has changed since she arrived on a rainy Wednesday night a few weeks ago. She was curious, and she cried a little when the kennel owner left here. But she soon sniffed things out and then restlessly crawled into our bed that night.
Now, each morning, she is very active and full of puppy kisses and seems to get us all going in the morning with her energy and vitality. If I had been a child and was placed in another home when I was just a kid, I don't believe I could adjust that well.
One time, we kept a 6-year-old foster child, and he wanted to spend the first night on the floor under the kitchen table. You could tell it was a safe place for him in a strange environment. My wife and I both were crying over that and at a loss as to know what to do to reassure him.
If I had been HeLa and had traveled nearly 500 miles from the only home I had ever known, been separated from my mother and my brothers and sisters or watched them all parceled out to strangers, I think I would have a very good measure of distrust just like, that poor chap we kept for a night or two.
It may sound funny, but God is teaching me lessons of trust through a dog.
Just think, if an animal who has no soul can learn to trust and adjust to a new life, why do I find it so hard to trust God when my circumstances change suddenly, whether it is through an unexpected financial setback, the loss of a vehicle in an accident recently that wasn't our fault, a sudden illness or the uncertainty of life in general, as it seems to have been for more than a year now?
HeLa has adjusted, in no small measure, because of to the training that has been invested in her by my wife and daughter. I can't claim that credit, because I will, from time to time, take her out to do her business and give her a treat or ask her to shake a paw and reward her, but they have spent many evenings working with her and giving her positive reinforcement.
So do we, likewise, need to train also in areas of spiritual positive reinforcement.
We train when we are open to the Lord, to his leading, and to the truth we find in his word. We train ourselves in his word and live to the word that we take in and learn.
One of the words of the Lord tells us that we need more trust and less of ourselves. Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us to, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths."
When we lean on our own understanding and don't trust in the Lord, we trust in the wrong thing. When we lean not on our own understanding but trust the Lord with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength, then we are trainable.