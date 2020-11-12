FROM THE PULPIT: Burying the hatchet in a Godly way

If we ever needed a national Return Day, it is now, with all the civil unrest and domestic division we have in our two-party system.

We may well wonder why we have to board up our cities in plywood and put huge walls around the White House. I recently saw on the news a supporter of President Trump who was saying the results of this year's election meant “civil war was coming. We have every reason to have one now,” he said.

Likewise Democrats parade and hurl slurs at the current president. Some dress up in a Baby Trump costums with a sign around its neck that says, “You’re fired.”

This kind of division has been in the making for many years, but it has now reached a boiling point. Both sides can clearly bear much of the blame by their actions that more often resemble schoolyard fights than the conduct of reasonable adults.

Jesus said in Matthew 12:25, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”

I have lived in households that, at times, had division and strife, and there was no sense of peace until the wounds were opened and dealt with.