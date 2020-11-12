FROM THE PULPIT: Burying the hatchet in a Godly way

When I lived in Delaware, there was a neat tradition that went back to nearly the beginning of statehood, in 1792. One week after each general election, they would have a parade down Main Street in Georgetown. Del. Candidates who had won their races rode in buggies pulled by horses, and they would travel to the local Judicial Building.
I don’t know why Georgetown was chosen. Dover is the capital of the state, but the tradition was born.
Today representatives and local officials ride in some mode of transportation together on what was called "Return Day."
That name emerged because, in days of old, the votes had been "returned," and they knew who the winners were.
The tradition holds that, when everyone arrived at the Judicial Building, they parked their horses -- cars or whatever -- and assembled around the town square.
Georgetown wasn’t a big place, about the size of Collinsville, and county offices would be closed. There was usually a pretty good turnout as all these politicians gathered around a big, wooden stump. There someone would take a hatchet and drive it hard into the top of the stump, symbolically "burying the hatchet" of the political war that just had ended.
There were small speeches by the winners and the losers, and everyone shook hands and, at least, played nice.
If we ever needed a national Return Day, it is now, with all the civil unrest and domestic division we have in our two-party system.
We may well wonder why we have to board up our cities in plywood and put huge walls around the White House. I recently saw on the news a supporter of President Trump who was saying the results of this year's election meant “civil war was coming. We have every reason to have one now,” he said.
Likewise Democrats parade and hurl slurs at the current president. Some dress up in a Baby Trump costums with a sign around its neck that says, “You’re fired.”
This kind of division has been in the making for many years, but it has now reached a boiling point. Both sides can clearly bear much of the blame by their actions that more often resemble schoolyard fights than the conduct of reasonable adults.
Jesus said in Matthew 12:25, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
I have lived in households that, at times, had division and strife, and there was no sense of peace until the wounds were opened and dealt with.
In America, we seem to be talking more at each other than with one another. As long as we play the game of he said/she said and seek to attach blame, we will never get to the heart of the problems that face us as a nation.
And we will be far removed from burying the hatchet that can bring peace to the people.
There is sadness for some supporters who lost and much joy for others who won, but you know who the real winners will be? Those who resolve to be peacemakers, because our Lord said the peacemakers of the world would be blessed.
For such is the kingdom of God. Those who seek to make peace are not far from the ideal of what the kingdom of God is all about, a kingdom of unity, love, joy and eternal peace.
It is within each of us to model some of that kingdom here and now. Our very survival, as a country, may well depend on it.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
