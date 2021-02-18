FROM THE PULPIT: Carrying the torch of true love

That was the problem with the Pharisees in Jesus' day. They had all the outward appearance of keeping the law and prided themselves on it, but their hearts were far from God. They had obedience without devotion.

Many a church is like that today. when they insist on non-Scriptural traditions of men and heap up regulations and rule-keeping without emphasizing a relationship with the Lord and service to other Christians.

You and I are to be in a crucible of love, serving others even when it is inconvenient and even when it calls us out of some of our comfort zones. That's why Spurgeon says love is only easy when it is self-love, but love that denies itself, that sacrifices itself for another in order to win victories for the Lord, will not have an easy time of it.

It is much like the oyster that takes in harmful particles in its chamber and rubs and waxes over it until it turns the irritant into a priceless pearl. Spurgeon said he wished all Christians would likewise develop "pearls of patience, gentleness, long-suffering, and forgiveness (that) might be bred within us by that which has harmed us."