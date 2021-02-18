FROM THE PULPIT: Carrying the torch of true love

In I Corinthians 13:7 Paul tells us that love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things. And if we think there are limits on that, rest assured "all" means all things.
"All" means the good and the bad that happens in life, the in-between and everything else. A love that would just see us through good times would be only fair weather and of little use.
The great preacher Charles Spurgeon called this verse "love's four sweet companions." Spurgeon writes, "Love does not ask to have an easy life. Self-love makes that her aim. Love denies herself, sacrifices herself, that she may win victories for God, and hers shall be no tinsel crown."
So Shakespeare, the Bard, was correct when he said the "course of true love is never smooth."
I Peter 4:8 says, "Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins."
You see, love must show endurance to be love. It is very interesting, to me, that as we comb through the Scriptures the Bible never says others will know we are Christian by our beliefs or by our doctrines, or they will know we are Christian by the name that is on the church house or they will even know we are Christian by our good deeds.
But the Bible does say, "By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another." John 13:35.
That was the problem with the Pharisees in Jesus' day. They had all the outward appearance of keeping the law and prided themselves on it, but their hearts were far from God. They had obedience without devotion.
Many a church is like that today. when they insist on non-Scriptural traditions of men and heap up regulations and rule-keeping without emphasizing a relationship with the Lord and service to other Christians.
You and I are to be in a crucible of love, serving others even when it is inconvenient and even when it calls us out of some of our comfort zones. That's why Spurgeon says love is only easy when it is self-love, but love that denies itself, that sacrifices itself for another in order to win victories for the Lord, will not have an easy time of it.
It is much like the oyster that takes in harmful particles in its chamber and rubs and waxes over it until it turns the irritant into a priceless pearl. Spurgeon said he wished all Christians would likewise develop "pearls of patience, gentleness, long-suffering, and forgiveness (that) might be bred within us by that which has harmed us."
How do we endure that way? We follow the example of Jesus, who endured "all" things for our benefit. You know we can easily substitute the name of Jesus in the whole chapter of love. Jesus suffers long. Jesus does not boast, is not rude, does not envy, and the meaning would be the same. Why? Because Jesus is the very heart of love.
Love isn't found in Cupid's arrows or exchanging sentimental cards and boxes of chocolates. Real love is found at the foot of the cross. And real spiritual maturity happens when you and I can put our names in front of what is said here and see if it really clicks or if it sounds far-fetched to say that you are not proud, that you do not envy, that you bear all things, believe all things, hope and endure all things with genuine love.
Paul put this in the middle of the chapter, so the Corinthians would see that it's not gifts but love that bring the measure of our maturity in Jesus.
The Greeks had a race in their Olympic games that was unique. The winner wasn't the one who finished the race first. The winner was the one who finished the race with his torch still lit.
You and I need to run our race with our torch always lit with the very love that comes from knowing Jesus.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.