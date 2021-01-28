FROM THE PULPIT: Christians are 'dying' all the time

As you and I are in the middle of this "dark winter," as it has been labeled, we are all too aware of the death that is around us every day.

We read locally of the number of people that have died of COVID-19 and how the cases in the health district are up anywhere from 85 to 100 at least every day. Nationally, we have been told, we can expect to hear of 500,000 or more deaths by Valentine's Day.

We are all too aware of what is ahead, and the thoughts of it are just staggering. As one of our church folks recently told me, who would have thought that a year ago this is where we would be today?

So we hope for a more quickly delivered vaccine, and we can understand why many are willing to travel out of their way and wait in line for several hours just to get a shot, as we see in Florida, Arizona and California.

And, yet, as Christians, you and I are called to die every day. Death should be no stranger to the Christian. Did you know that and did you know Jesus has told us that too?

In Luke 9:23 we read these words: "Jesus said to all of them, 'If people want to follow me, they must give up the things they want. They must be willing to give up their lives daily and follow me.'"