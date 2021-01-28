FROM THE PULPIT: Christians are 'dying' all the time

As you and I are in the middle of this "dark winter," as it has been labeled, we are all too aware of the death that is around us every day.
We read locally of the number of people that have died of COVID-19 and how the cases in the health district are up anywhere from 85 to 100 at least every day. Nationally, we have been told, we can expect to hear of 500,000 or more deaths by Valentine's Day.
We are all too aware of what is ahead, and the thoughts of it are just staggering. As one of our church folks recently told me, who would have thought that a year ago this is where we would be today?
So we hope for a more quickly delivered vaccine, and we can understand why many are willing to travel out of their way and wait in line for several hours just to get a shot, as we see in Florida, Arizona and California.
And, yet, as Christians, you and I are called to die every day. Death should be no stranger to the Christian. Did you know that and did you know Jesus has told us that too?
In Luke 9:23 we read these words: "Jesus said to all of them, 'If people want to follow me, they must give up the things they want. They must be willing to give up their lives daily and follow me.'"
Gwen Ford Faulkenberry writes of asking her mentor, Roy, about this verse and its meaning. Once when she was upset about doing something he told her, she said, "It's just another thing to die to."
As they talked seriously about the implications of what Jesus was saying, they realized there are many things we are called to die to time and time again.
In fact, every day may call us to die to frustrations, anger, pride, hurts, jealous feelings and sinful desires. All these must be put to death in order that Jesus can live his life through us.
Of course the irony of all this is that, as we put these things to death, we actually discover how we are to live and have a more abundant life through Jesus. The Lord who came up out of a grave reaches down to us now and will deliver us from our selfish desires, fears, wrong choices, our times of laziness, our prejudices and our pains.
The fact is, when you and I die and bury our sins in the blood of Jesus, he brings us up to resurrected living.
As commentator Warren Wiersbe wrote, "We change the grave clothes for the grace clothes."
So today let me ask you: What is "just another thing you need to die to" in order to experience true joy and real life? Christ waits for us to renounce it and embrace him who is our real life and our real hope.
As we die to our old ways, he will make new ways and do new things in our lives to his glory.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.