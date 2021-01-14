FROM THE PULPIT: Do you choose fear or faith?

As a New Year is underway, we face a future that is troublesome to the U.S. and the world at large. In a normal year we would have the usual anxieties about what is before us, but 2021, just like 2020, is already proving to be anything but normal, with economic uncertainty, a raging pandemic and a divided country politically.
Many are downright fearful, and most of us may feel like we have been through an emotional and physical wringer.
Fortunately, the word of God tells us to "fear not" often. There are more than 365 instances in which angels, angelic messengers, prophets and Jesus himself tell us not to fear or to be afraid.
Paul told a young Timothy as he began his ministry, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7.
Likewise, the Hebrew letter, Hebrews 13:5-6, instructs us, “Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have because God has said, 'Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.' So we say with confidence, 'The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?'"
The Hebrew writer quotes from Deuteronomy 31:6 and Psalm 118:6 to remind us that, in the face of fear, the Lord has promised he will never leave us or ever forsake us and that we need not fear what "mere mortals" can do to us.
That great preacher of London, Charles Spurgeon, said, “I defy the devil himself to mention circumstances under which I ought to be miserable if this text is true.”
But the problem is you and I often lack the power of real faith because we are not content with our lot in life. Real contentment is more about who you are than what you have. Real contentment is when we trust God to meet our needs and to be our security.
But it is funny how we often place our trust in things and people far less trustworthy and who not even are able to make us feel secure. Only Christ can be our great helper. We get it backward.
Don’t we often fear what the boss might do to us, how the virus may kill us, how bad the economy may get? But all this is because of the influence of mere mortals whom we fear more than the almighty, all-powerful God and sustainer of everything.
Perhaps we fear because we doubt, and in doubting, fear takes the place of faith. The psalmist said in Psalm 37:25, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”
In 2005 Barbara Walters interviewed Larry King on the 20th anniversary of "Larry King Live." She probed him regarding his greatest fear, and immediately he said, “Death.”
She followed it up with another pertinent question: “Do you believe in God?”
King said, “I’m not sure. I’m agnostic.”
Now 87, and in the hospital since late November for a heart ailment, King has also contracted COVID-19 and is literally fighting for his life. He reportedly has it in his will to be frozen until a cure is found for whatever it is that kills him. He says he is that afraid of non-existence.
How much better it is, friend, to live in the trust and to live knowing that when this life is over -- and it will be one day -- we don’t have to be frozen in the hopes of living later. We will be awakened to a new, incorruptible life by the power of a holy, righteous Lord?
Intense fear will never take the place of committed faith. Make 2021 the year you ease your fears and grow youth faith!
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.