FROM THE PULPIT: Do you choose fear or faith?

That great preacher of London, Charles Spurgeon, said, “I defy the devil himself to mention circumstances under which I ought to be miserable if this text is true.”

But the problem is you and I often lack the power of real faith because we are not content with our lot in life. Real contentment is more about who you are than what you have. Real contentment is when we trust God to meet our needs and to be our security.

But it is funny how we often place our trust in things and people far less trustworthy and who not even are able to make us feel secure. Only Christ can be our great helper. We get it backward.

Don’t we often fear what the boss might do to us, how the virus may kill us, how bad the economy may get? But all this is because of the influence of mere mortals whom we fear more than the almighty, all-powerful God and sustainer of everything.

Perhaps we fear because we doubt, and in doubting, fear takes the place of faith. The psalmist said in Psalm 37:25, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”

In 2005 Barbara Walters interviewed Larry King on the 20th anniversary of "Larry King Live." She probed him regarding his greatest fear, and immediately he said, “Death.”