FROM THE PULPIT: Get ready to return to church

I recently saw a Facebook meme that pictures a shopping cart alone in a parking lot with the following words above it: "If you're too big to do the small things, you're too small to do big things." Below the picture were the words, "I never met anyone who was a success who left a cart in the middle of a parking lot."
It reminded me of a Navy admiral who spoke to a graduating class a few years ago and said in his speech," If you want to be successful in life, first make your bed every morning."
At first that sounded strange to me, but his whole point was very similar to what I saw this week. If you can't accomplish the small things, how can you hope to do bigger things? If we can't tend to daily tasks, how can we hope to handle the bigger ones?
John Maxwell, preacher, motivational speaker and author, writes, "If we develop good habits, they serve us. If we develop bad habits, we serve them."
Few sermons, few sayings or quotes stick with you, but this one has with me. You see all that you and I really are or ever will be is what we practice to be.
If our hearts are in the wrong things, we will serve bad things, and if we are about doing good things, we will be served by those good habits to even do more of them.
All of this brings me to the thought of returning to our churches. Understandably, during the pandemic, we have had to learn to attend church in new ways. Whether through Zoom, conference calls, Facebook live, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube, churches have learned to be creative in getting the word out to the masses.
In fact, the way we have shared the Word has attracted people even from other states, and I think we should keep doing that when this is behind us.
Hopefully, that time is coming sooner now rather than later. Many churches in our area are planning to reopen on Easter, and others near the end of May. If I were not behind the pulpit, it would be tempting to sit in a warm chair at home in my PJs, sip coffee and "watch" church. I get it.
But as a body of believers, we were meant for fellowship and for community. We were meant to be together on the first day of the week.
Hebrews 10:25 admonishes us to "... not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another -- and all the more as you see the Day approaching."
The "Day" is capitalized there, referring to the Second Coming of Jesus. His day is much closer now than it has ever been.
So, if you have fallen out of the habit, get vaccinated, wait a couple of weeks and get back in the habit of meeting with your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.
We will still wear masks, be socially distant and take all the precautions we can. But once we have done our part, we must strive to be found faithful to the will of God for our lives.
He has called us to be in a community, and we can't fully have that if our PJs and watching, rather than being, the church.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.