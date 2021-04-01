FROM THE PULPIT: Get ready to return to church

In fact, the way we have shared the Word has attracted people even from other states, and I think we should keep doing that when this is behind us.

Hopefully, that time is coming sooner now rather than later. Many churches in our area are planning to reopen on Easter, and others near the end of May. If I were not behind the pulpit, it would be tempting to sit in a warm chair at home in my PJs, sip coffee and "watch" church. I get it.

But as a body of believers, we were meant for fellowship and for community. We were meant to be together on the first day of the week.

Hebrews 10:25 admonishes us to "... not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another -- and all the more as you see the Day approaching."

The "Day" is capitalized there, referring to the Second Coming of Jesus. His day is much closer now than it has ever been.

So, if you have fallen out of the habit, get vaccinated, wait a couple of weeks and get back in the habit of meeting with your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.

We will still wear masks, be socially distant and take all the precautions we can. But once we have done our part, we must strive to be found faithful to the will of God for our lives.

He has called us to be in a community, and we can't fully have that if our PJs and watching, rather than being, the church.

James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.