FROM THE PULPIT: How to be content no matter what

In Philippians 4:10-13, the apostle Paul tells us he can do "all things through Christ who strengthens him." This is one of the most beloved Bible verses in all of scripture and also one of the most misinterpreted. Many Christians believe it is a promise of some divine wish-fulfillment, that Christ in us gives us some kind of superhuman strength to do anything for him.

I knew a lady in one of my churches who would get awful sinus infections about three or four times a year, and, with a fever and much congestion, she would insist on teaching the kids every Wednesday night because, after all, she could do "all things" because Jesus was her strength. She would have better served everyone if she had asked for a substitute and stayed in the bed for a few days.

What Paul is really getting at is learning the secret of contentment, whether one has a little or a lot of what the world offers in material goods. We are to be content, and it is, obviously, easier to be content with a little than a lot.

Charles Spurgeon once said, "When men are in a pit they look up and see the starry promise, and they hope for an escape. But when they are put on the top of a pinnacle, their heads grow dizzy, and they are ready to fall."