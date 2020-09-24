FROM THE PULPIT: How to be content no matter what

In Philippians 4:10-13, the apostle Paul tells us he can do "all things through Christ who strengthens him." This is one of the most beloved Bible verses in all of scripture and also one of the most misinterpreted. Many Christians believe it is a promise of some divine wish-fulfillment, that Christ in us gives us some kind of superhuman strength to do anything for him.
I knew a lady in one of my churches who would get awful sinus infections about three or four times a year, and, with a fever and much congestion, she would insist on teaching the kids every Wednesday night because, after all, she could do "all things" because Jesus was her strength. She would have better served everyone if she had asked for a substitute and stayed in the bed for a few days.
What Paul is really getting at is learning the secret of contentment, whether one has a little or a lot of what the world offers in material goods. We are to be content, and it is, obviously, easier to be content with a little than a lot.
Charles Spurgeon once said, "When men are in a pit they look up and see the starry promise, and they hope for an escape. But when they are put on the top of a pinnacle, their heads grow dizzy, and they are ready to fall."
A 2003 Gallup Poll found that only 2% of those polled would describe themselves as rich, and 31% said they thought it was very or somewhat likely they would one day be rich. According to Gallup, the public's definition of a rich income was $120,000 or above, with assets of $1 million. Most MSN Money readers indicated they would need at least $5 million to be considered rich.
But worldly riches bring with them a great deal of anxiety rather than the peace we think we can attain. Paul says in I Timothy 6:7-8, "For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that."
Now, let's be honest. If food and clothing are the test for contentment, we are all likely failing. We see a big-screen TV, and wouldn't the Super Bowl look great on that? We see a beautiful living room set and want to have it. We see a new car and get to thinking our old puddle jumper could be replaced even if it still gets us from point A to point B just fine.
And, to top it all off, we will move heaven and earth and go deep in debt to get the stuff we think we need to be content. And that feeling lasts all of about two weeks as the luster and the shine wears off our new stuff, and we are left with only the bills to pay.
John D. Rockefeller was a millionaire a thousand times over and declared before he died, " I have made millions, but they brought me no happiness."
W.H.Vanderbilt inherited his father's fortune of $100 million and in nine years had doubled it, and this titan of industry and steel said, "The care of $200 million is enough to kill anyone. There is no pleasure in it."
Henry Ford declared, "I was happier when I was building cars," rather than being the first CEO of Ford Motor Company.
Contentment comes when you and I realize that Jesus is enough, and that is the meaning behind Philippians 4:13. Jesus is enough when a loved one announces he or she has cancer. Jesus is enough when I am promoted on my job and have a substantial raise. Jesus is enough when the car breaks down, and there is no money in the bank to fix it.
It is all a matter of perspective.
The story goes that a rich man took his son on a trip out to the country, where they spent a couple of days. After observing the poverty of the life of a farm family, the father asked his son how he enjoyed the trip. The son said, "I sure did, Dad."
"But," the father said, "didn't you see how they lived?"
"Oh, yes," said the son. "We have one dog, and they have four. We have a pool that goes to the edge of the garden, and they have a creek that has no end. We have imported lanterns to light our patio, and they have the stars at night. We buy all our food, and they grow what they eat. We have servants that serve us, and they serve others. We have gates and walls that protect us, and they have neighbors and friends that protect them."
Then, much to the surprise of the father, the boy said, "Thank you, Dad, for showing me how poor we really are."
Perspective makes all the difference in the world.
I Timothy 6:17, Paul says, "Command those who are rich in this present world not to arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment."
When you and I learn that secret, then we will know Jesus is our strength, and yes, Jesus is enough in whatever we face in life.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
