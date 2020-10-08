FROM THE PULPIT: Lessons from both my fathers

You and I learn from our heavenly father all the time as we experience his guidance and his grace every day. We learn how to face life and how to have abundant life now and eternally. Jesus said in John 10:10, “The thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill and to destroy; I am come that they might have life and that they might have it more abundantly.”
As I visited with my earthly Dad recently, one project we did was to replace his rotten, leaning mailbox post with a brand new cedar post bought at Lowe’s.
When we used the tractor to pull up the old one, we realized we had to dig our hole a little wider to accommodate the new post. So I went to the shed to get the post-hole diggers. Admittedly, I was never good with post hole diggers, being a mama’s boy and never really caring to learn such a physically intense activity as a young adult.
As I dug, I didn’t wallow out the hole to loosen the dirt and to get it lifted up out of the hole. When I listened to Dad’s instructions, it went better. He spelled me a little, but a stubborn rock was down in the hole, and it kept us from gaining the inch or so of depth that we needed.
Having gotten the hang of the process, I asked to try again and soon busted up the soil. Dad was delighted and said, “You got it!”
Not only did I learn to dig, but I got the father’s approval. Isn’t that what we all want to hear one day? Don’t we want to hear our Lord say, “Well done, good and faithful servant”?
Dad beat lung cancer nearly two years ago at the age of 75. He went several screenings without any developments, but the last one revealed two new spots on his left lung, which has already been damaged because of radiation and chemotherapy.
The doctors are keeping an eye on it, but if it is the worst news, they have already said they would not risk surgery or radiation again because of that compromised lung. I did not know this until he shared that news with his mail delivery person.
I was taken back, to say the least. He wanted to go to the local cemetery later in the week, and I asked him some questions about what he might like at his own service. I don’t think it is maudlin to do so, and he was in the mood to talk about it.
My Dad is a fighter. He wants to live, but he is a realist, too. He realizes what a fight this has been and the complications of an unexpected colostomy and a reversal that put him in recovery for 21 days. It has been a struggle and now, as he seems to finally be getting his strength back, comes this unexpected development. Life is often like that.
It was a wise person who said, “Life is what happens while you are making other plans.” None of us knows when those “other plans” will invade our own lives to change our outlook on what is ahead of us. Our society tries to shun the topic of aging and death. Isn’t it better to learn how to deal with it, accept it and to try to come to terms with something none of us can avoid?
It looks like my Dad will keep teaching me some hard lessons about life. One day, perhaps, he will be teaching me the hardest. This is the lesson that teaches us time is to be valued, and time with our loved ones is to be cherished because such times may never come again.
It is then that I will need the heavenly father like never before to teach me how to let go and to accept his perfect will. He is the only one who can give us such peace in the face of such turmoil, such assurance in the face of so much pain.
Thankfully, my earthly Father has already taught me that it is always best to follow the leader and learn from him. Both Dad and Jesus have set awesome examples to follow as I weave through the ever-changing and unpredictable nature of this earthly life. I hope and pray that is the assurance you have today as well, no matter what this life may throw at you.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!