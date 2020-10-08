FROM THE PULPIT: Lessons from both my fathers

Dad beat lung cancer nearly two years ago at the age of 75. He went several screenings without any developments, but the last one revealed two new spots on his left lung, which has already been damaged because of radiation and chemotherapy.

The doctors are keeping an eye on it, but if it is the worst news, they have already said they would not risk surgery or radiation again because of that compromised lung. I did not know this until he shared that news with his mail delivery person.

I was taken back, to say the least. He wanted to go to the local cemetery later in the week, and I asked him some questions about what he might like at his own service. I don’t think it is maudlin to do so, and he was in the mood to talk about it.

My Dad is a fighter. He wants to live, but he is a realist, too. He realizes what a fight this has been and the complications of an unexpected colostomy and a reversal that put him in recovery for 21 days. It has been a struggle and now, as he seems to finally be getting his strength back, comes this unexpected development. Life is often like that.