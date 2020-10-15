FROM THE PULPIT: Make sure you elect to follow your calling

We are in the home stretch of what has been a tumultuous campaign season. I have been told on more than one occasion that, as a minister, I should not mix religion and politics. Some believe that politics has no realm in the business of the church.
Jesus said little about politics directly. In fact, as I comb through Scriptures, we find him saying one must render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that belong to God. Jesus advocated the paying of federal taxes.
In another instance Paul, inspired of God, said we should pray for our earthly leaders because they have been established by God. Leaders, he further asserted, are there to administer justice, and they are not to be feared so long as one obeys the law of the land.
I do not think our Lord would have had a political yard sign at his home, nor would a bumper sticker endorsing a candidate be on his burro.
Perhaps this is where we get the notion that politics and religion should be separated. Both stir up strong opinions, separate people into parties and denominations and, nowadays, keep us farther apart than closer together.
As a minister I do not feel it is my duty to tell you who to vote for. I know some will go that far, and I think that is wrong. I do not feel it is my duty to elevate one issue in a political race above another. The problems we face as a country are many, and to insist that one issue is greater than any other, neglects all the many other issues that have their root causes and equal needs.
It is my duty to tell you, as an individual citizen who loves this country, that it is your duty to find a way to vote, regardless of which way you do so. Our Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, developed a system of checks and balances that puts an equal responsibility on three branches of government: The Executive, the Judicial and the Legislative. We the people have the awesome privilege of voting for two of those three branches and, thus, having a say in the direction that our country will turn in the next four years.
The one thing I am really sure of is that the Founding Fathers set it up this way so you and I could have a representative say, as stakeholders, in our Democratic Republic, to say what the course of our country should be. It is a sad commentary that about 60% of the population, in a good election, will select who represents 100% of us.
Presidents and their administrations can come and go, but there is another election in which we should all be extremely interested.
Did you know if you are a Christian God has voted for you? He has literally elected you to be a part of his eternal kingdom. Do we confirm that election call? 2 Peter 1:10 says, “Therefore, my brothers and sisters, make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble.”
2 Thessalonians 2:13-14 says, “But we are bound to give thanks always to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth…”
The statistics for those who turn out for an election are better than for those who support the church. About 20% of the people do 80% of the work, and then others wonder why the church never grows, why the preacher always pleads for money to sustain the work of the local church and why he is always asking for volunteers.
Seems to me, if we were to "confirm" our election from the Lord, we would be saying yes to every part of our lives that he wants to rule over. Friends, every day that your feet and mine hit the floor is a day to decide who we will live for. Will we continue to live for ourselves, our own material pursuits and self-interests or will we give our all to the Lord in service for him, assuring ourselves that the one who has chosen us is the one we will also choose to live for?
Make your choice wisely. Unlike an earthly election, this is the most important decision you will ever make, as it will determine your eternal destiny, either in heaven with the Lord or in the lake of fire with the devil and his fallen angels.
When we choose Christ, we will never be lied to, swindled, taken advantage of or ever lose our vote. It is a decision you can win with every time.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
