FROM THE PULPIT: Make sure you elect to follow your calling

It is my duty to tell you, as an individual citizen who loves this country, that it is your duty to find a way to vote, regardless of which way you do so. Our Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, developed a system of checks and balances that puts an equal responsibility on three branches of government: The Executive, the Judicial and the Legislative. We the people have the awesome privilege of voting for two of those three branches and, thus, having a say in the direction that our country will turn in the next four years.

The one thing I am really sure of is that the Founding Fathers set it up this way so you and I could have a representative say, as stakeholders, in our Democratic Republic, to say what the course of our country should be. It is a sad commentary that about 60% of the population, in a good election, will select who represents 100% of us.

Presidents and their administrations can come and go, but there is another election in which we should all be extremely interested.

Did you know if you are a Christian God has voted for you? He has literally elected you to be a part of his eternal kingdom. Do we confirm that election call? 2 Peter 1:10 says, “Therefore, my brothers and sisters, make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble.”