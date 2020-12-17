FROM THE PULPIT: On the 4th Sunday of Advent, the message is 'love'

Sir Francis Bacon once wrote, “A crowd is not company, faces are but a gallery of pictures, and talk is but a tinkling cymbal, where there is no love.”
Advent is all about love.
You and I are social beings, which, we have found in the past nine months, is both a blessing and a curse. We long to be near each other. We long to share, to touch, to bare a part of ourselves, to be heard and understood, as well as to invite others to share our lives. Even when our lives are full and very crowded with people and involvement, we fear that there will be a time of great loneliness one day.
Today is the love of God that we celebrate, first poured out on a young girl who was chosen from among all the young girls in the world to be the mother of the son of God.
In Luke 1:26-38 we read, “Now in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city in Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the descendants of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary. And coming in, he said to her, 'Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.' But she was very perplexed at this statement, and was pondering what kind of greeting this was. And the angel said to her, 'Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and give birth to a son, and you shall name Him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High; and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David; and He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and His kingdom will have no end.' But Mary said to the angel, 'How will this be, since I am a virgin?' The angel answered and said to her, 'The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; for that reason also the holy Child will be called the Son of God. And behold, even your relative Elizabeth herself has conceived a son in her old age, and she who was called infertile is now in her sixth month. For nothing will be impossible with God.' And Mary said, 'Behold, the Lord’s bond-servant; may it be done to me according to your word.' And the angel departed from her.”
Love is also dangerous. People can be rejected for their love, hearts can and are often broken. Love, and the vulnerability that comes with it, can be a very risky business. But there is no love without risks.
Just as we hunger and thirst, the longing to share love is implanted within us, and God offers us many opportunities to reach out, to care for others and to love one another with the love of God. It was the love of God that led him to come to the Earth in the form on flesh, that called the infinite to be placed in the finite space of a young mother’s womb and experience all the things you and I experience and, yet, remain without sin.
This gift of God cannot dare be locked up or stored away. Some part of this spirit God has given to us will die if we do not share it and give it to others.
To love is to reach out and touch the heart of God. To look into another’s eyes and not only see a face but the soul, which God has placed in that flesh is to recognize that we are spiritual beings living in an earthly existence, just as our Lord was when he put on flesh and lived among men.
Even as we may experience the ache of a broken heart we also discover the grace of God to lift us up with his great mercy and love.
May we be willing to be taught in the ways of his unconditional love this season as we long for and anticipate the Christ-child, born anew among us.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
