FROM THE PULPIT: One 'infection' you should pass along

It seems we, as a people, often do not have patience.

The recent decision in some states to open again fully while we have variants of the coronavirus growing seems ill-advised at least and perhaps foolhardy at most.

There is an old saying: "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

How long do we have to repeat this pattern of fewer cases and then opening too soon and wearing no mask until we see another spike after another?

This virus doesn't care about what you may believe about it. It just needs an atmosphere with people's guard down in order to thrive.

The way the virus spreads actually reminds me of the way Jesus wants us to spread the gospel. He wants us to have and live a contagious Christianity.

He has told us to "go into all the world, and preach the gospel to all creation," Mark 16:15.

He follows that with this in verse 16, "Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned."

There are many debates about "faith only" being seen in the second part of verse 16. It only takes belief in Jesus to save you, some will argue.