FROM THE PULPIT: One 'infection' you should pass along

It seems we, as a people, often do not have patience.
The recent decision in some states to open again fully while we have variants of the coronavirus growing seems ill-advised at least and perhaps foolhardy at most.
There is an old saying: "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."
How long do we have to repeat this pattern of fewer cases and then opening too soon and wearing no mask until we see another spike after another?
This virus doesn't care about what you may believe about it. It just needs an atmosphere with people's guard down in order to thrive.
The way the virus spreads actually reminds me of the way Jesus wants us to spread the gospel. He wants us to have and live a contagious Christianity.
He has told us to "go into all the world, and preach the gospel to all creation," Mark 16:15.
He follows that with this in verse 16, "Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned."
There are many debates about "faith only" being seen in the second part of verse 16. It only takes belief in Jesus to save you, some will argue.
But if you present the conditions before that, as Mark does in verse 15, then you will believe and be baptized. If you do not believe, you won't be baptized nor will you be saved is his reasoning.
You can't take a verse out of context to make it a pretext for your particular faith.
The problem is most of us have been around the gospel so long we are hardened to sharing it, or we think if someone is set on living without Jesus, let them go ahead and be lost.
You see, we have gotten inoculated enough to have just a little bit of Jesus. We haven't gotten the full-blown infection.
We must, if we ever hope to have a contagious Christianity that impacts the lives of others for the cause of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
So my wish for you is to get really sick with Jesus. Get him so much in your heart, soul, mind and strength that you have no other option than to share him with those you meet.
Speak a good word to everyone when you have an opportunity, and pass him along to others, so that they become good and infected, too!
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.