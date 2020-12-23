FROM THE PULPIT: Our pandemic of judgment

As a Christian I am trying to make sense of this pandemic, as well as other things that happen in the world. I do this simply because I am convinced that is one of the reasons God placed us in this part of creation. My core belief is that we have a God of Love, who loves what God creates, and we are to share that love.
I want to begin by sharing that we don't live in a very safe world and never have. There have always been hurricanes, heat waves, floods, wild animals, wild humans, diseases, pandemics and unexpected dangers to being alive. However, the effect of this pandemic on our country appears to be unusual.
Because, you see, I don't think a God of love intends the pandemic to cause more than 320,000 people -- more than 3,000 on some days -- to die by this disease, with more deaths coming. Some scientists suggest as many as 500,000 will die, perhaps by April.
We have surpassed in less than a year the 300,000 deaths of our people in more than four years of World War 2. If you aren't interested in more facts, don't read these next sentences.
Based on recent World Health Organization figures, our country, with maybe 331 million+ people, has 18 million+ cases with 320,000+ deaths. China with 1.4 TRILLION+ people has had 93,0000+ cases with 4,750+ deaths. Granted that perhaps China is fudging the numbers, but the majority of countries have fewer cases and many fewer deaths than we do.
God is not punishing our nation because we have decided to ignore God's intent for us and for all of God's creation.
The God who Jesus called us to follow is a God of Love as opposed to "our" way of "loving." The Old Testament and New Testament God of Creation calls us to become committed to loving the world the way God does. Jesus says it clearly: "Love your neighbor as yourself."
Sadly, too many appear to have decided to love the world and people the way they want instead of the way God wants. This is not a political statement about Democrats or Republicans. It is a statement of what we appear to be rapidly becoming, a people of judgment, not love.
Too many of us have decided, as the Adam and Eve story suggests, that we decide what counts to God. We now judge, instead of love, those not like us in language, color, eye shape, body shape, political attitude.
Too many now decide who is our neighbor, not God. This means, too many people have no responsibility to love anyone or anything but themselves and their kind, a commitment that others don't count.
So, it has become okay to ignore or ridicule other's needs, even of hunger and health and ideas. They are different from us! We have the right to threaten, ridicule, insult and even be indifferent to them.
So, a 17-year-old thinks it's okay to kill and wound people because they "don't belong here." Grown-up "little boys with their real guns" think it's okay to threaten, insult, terrify anyone, even cities. It is okay to take children from their parents to "send a message" to those people.
The attitude is, "I have no responsibility. It's their problem."
Ignoring Jesus' second commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself," led to our 320,000 COVID-19 deaths, with many more to come. We all hear it over and over: "No masks for me. No distancing for me. No inconvenience for me."
"God probably didn't make them anyway" is the acting belief!
As a nation, too many have stopped caring for the people God gave us to help make this nation, the United States, choosing to stop caring for the people God places in our country, because they are different. In many cases we, including leaders, have decided not to love these people at all. It's okay if they die.
So, we cannot blame the pandemic.
Perhaps it is time to cherish all our neighbors with God's command to love. Perhaps it is time to do what is necessary for all of us to help others to live and become what God created them to become.
Perhaps it is time really to follow Jesus' second commandment. Or we can keep killing Jesus over and over and over in the form of a neighbor.
The second commandment, after all, is carried out by how we care for all our neighbors. The choice as to whether our nation is going to have 500,000 deaths is, finally, ours.
The Rev. Gene R. Anderson is a retired Episcopal Priest supplying at churches in various cities outside of Martinsville.