FROM THE PULPIT: Our pandemic of judgment

God is not punishing our nation because we have decided to ignore God's intent for us and for all of God's creation.

The God who Jesus called us to follow is a God of Love as opposed to "our" way of "loving." The Old Testament and New Testament God of Creation calls us to become committed to loving the world the way God does. Jesus says it clearly: "Love your neighbor as yourself."

Sadly, too many appear to have decided to love the world and people the way they want instead of the way God wants. This is not a political statement about Democrats or Republicans. It is a statement of what we appear to be rapidly becoming, a people of judgment, not love.

Too many of us have decided, as the Adam and Eve story suggests, that we decide what counts to God. We now judge, instead of love, those not like us in language, color, eye shape, body shape, political attitude.

Too many now decide who is our neighbor, not God. This means, too many people have no responsibility to love anyone or anything but themselves and their kind, a commitment that others don't count.

So, it has become okay to ignore or ridicule other's needs, even of hunger and health and ideas. They are different from us! We have the right to threaten, ridicule, insult and even be indifferent to them.