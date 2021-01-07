FROM THE PULPIT: Some ideas to help others this year

If someone hasn't already wished it for you, let me among the first to say Happy New Year to you! I hope it is a year filled with family, faith and blessings in the Lord.
Instead of thinking of 365 days that are set before us, I would like for us to think of them as 365 possibilities. None of us has the promise of 365 days. The book of Job reminds us that man born of a woman is short of days and long on trouble.
If we live, at best to be 70 or 80 years old, it still seems like a short time as we reckon our time on earth. These are days that are not promised, but they are filled with potential and possibility.
They are opportunities to live better than the day before and to consider how we may spur others on to good works for the Lord. As the virus continues and as we are urged to stay home as much as possible, it seems harder to do those good works.
But let me suggest just a few that can help 2021 be brighter for everyone around us:
- You can send cards to those who can't get out as much. Nothing lifts spirits like a card or a letter, and with the advent of email and text on phones and laptops, it is a lost art but greatly appreciated. It is good to send birthday cards, too, and you can get a pack of about 12 or so at Walmart for less than $2. That and a postage stamp will go a long way to encourage someone.
- We still have the phone so that you can call on someone and encourage them from time to time. Even though we can't see each other face to face or give a hug, a connection can be maintained through an occasional phone call -- even if leaving a message.
- Dropping off a little care package, full of candy, a card or even homemade cookies can lift spirits for those around us, too. A little personal gift is greatly appreciated, especially beyond the holidays, and for no other reason than you want to serve someone in love.
- You can offer to get someone's groceries if you are going to the store or ask someone, as you call them, if there is anything they need as you run your own errands.
- Finally, we can all encourage one another even more as we see the day of the Lord coming. 2021 reminds us it is closer than it was in January 2020.
In Revelation 21:5 Jesus says, "Behold, I make all things new."
In this context, he is speaking of a new heaven and a new earth wherein righteousness dwells, but the Lord has also given us gifts of a new year, and a new day to use wisely for him.
Let's make sure we use our time wisely for the Lord in 2021.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.