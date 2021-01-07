FROM THE PULPIT: Some ideas to help others this year

If someone hasn't already wished it for you, let me among the first to say Happy New Year to you! I hope it is a year filled with family, faith and blessings in the Lord.

Instead of thinking of 365 days that are set before us, I would like for us to think of them as 365 possibilities. None of us has the promise of 365 days. The book of Job reminds us that man born of a woman is short of days and long on trouble.

If we live, at best to be 70 or 80 years old, it still seems like a short time as we reckon our time on earth. These are days that are not promised, but they are filled with potential and possibility.

They are opportunities to live better than the day before and to consider how we may spur others on to good works for the Lord. As the virus continues and as we are urged to stay home as much as possible, it seems harder to do those good works.

But let me suggest just a few that can help 2021 be brighter for everyone around us: