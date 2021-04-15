FROM THE PULPIT: The cross connects wrath and love

When we see sin as God sees it, then we can understand the cross a little better.

Paul tells us in Romans 3:25-26: "God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of His blood - to be received by faith. He did this to demonstrate His righteousness because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished--he did it to demonstrate his righteousness at the present time, so as to be just and the one who justifies those who have faith in Jesus."

You see, a holy God can have nothing to do with sin. In fact, it flies in the face of everything that God stands for, and his wrath burns against all sin.

The only way there could be a suitable sacrifice for that sin had to be someone who was sinless. So God turned to his one and only son, and, as Jesus suffers the wrath against all sin, God's sense of justice is satisfied.

There was divine punishment for the son that satisfies the punishment that should have rightly been ours.

2 Corinthians 5:21 puts it like this: "God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God."