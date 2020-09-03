FROM THE PULPIT: The fall of Falwell stings us all

“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.” – “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald was describing people from the roaring 1920s, but his words are descriptive of our day, too, especially with the recent news of the scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr.
He has resigned from his position leading Liberty University. That is as it should be, considering all the damage that has been done to the university and to his family and to those around him. Fitzgerald’s passage sadly illustrates what will have to take place as new people come in and assume the leadership of Liberty and “clean up the mess” another has made.
And yet, in Falwell’s rise to power and subsequent fall, I think there are at least three lessons we can all take to heart. Any of us could go down the same path if we are not careful.
Someone recently asked, “Why do all the abuses come from those within the church?”
It is too simplistic to say all abuses come from those who know Christ. Atheists and agnostics have their share of shady characters, too, but I understand the person asking that question. Because when such acts come from those who should know how to live better, the sting is greater.
The first thing I think we should learn from this is that your sin will find you out. Whether Mr. Falwell short-changed companies on projects, whether all we are hearing about his wife and her affair is true or not and whether the infamous picture of unzipped pants and a “beer” belly was just in fun, one has to think about the responsibility he had to represent not only himself but the larger institution.
He also, above all else, represented the Lord as head of a Christian college. Like being the head of a church, the CEO of a company or even the president, such positions of power call one to a higher standard.
Perhaps you’ve wondered what Falwell was thinking even taking a picture like that or what he may have thought in having dubious business dealings and the cover-up of an affair. The Bible says, “But if you fail to do this, you will be sinning against the Lord; and you may be sure that your sin will find you out.” Numbers 32:23.
This was written against the backdrop of taking possession of Israel, and if the people failed in their responsibilities, the Lord would not overlook their sin. You see, when we try to embezzle or cover a lie or cheat and think no one sees it, we only deceive ourselves. The Lord sees all and knows all, and we cannot get away with anything.
Pride tells us we can, and millions of lives have been brought low by the pride that goes before a mighty fall.
Secondly Christian leaders are, and should be, held to a higher standard. In fact, all of us as Christians should be expected to live a notch above the morals and character of the world. Over the centuries much has been done in the name of God that God and his word never supported, but misinformed and worldly-minded Christians took the word out of context to defend their positions.
The Crusades, the Salem witch trials, with their burnings and drownings, and our own history of slavery quickly come to mind. In his Ephesian letter the apostle Paul commands slaves to obey their masters, but that does not refer to slavery alone but to any employee-employer relationship.
Sometimes powerful leaders of powerful organizations think they are above the law, that they have special privileges, and they use their position to abuse their power and influence. Again, pride goes before the fall.
Thirdly, even for the fallen, there is always grace. King David was an adulterer, a murderer, a liar and was still called a man “after God’s own heart.” Yet bloodshed never left his household. That reminds us that sin always has consequences. It was David who wanted to build a temple for the Lord, but his son, Solomon, built the temple because David’s sin had its consequences.
Liberty University, and at times even our nation, still will experience God’s grace despite the flaws in our leaders or the fallen circumstances we find ourselves in. Our churches, likewise, survive many scandals and “black eyes” and abuses at the hands of those who are carnally- or worldly-minded Christians.
Sadly, we live in a world that judges us all by the actions of one. When a religious leader falls, the world, outside of Christ, wrongly judges all Christians as cheats, liars, swindlers and no-goods.
But let me assure you that for every Jerry Falwell Jr., there are hundreds of committed preachers who faithfully preach and teach the word of God in truth. These men and women do their duties not for love of money or for worldly acclaim but because they simply want to serve and have a servant’s heart.
As F. Scott Fitzgerald said, there will always be those who are less careless who will have to clean up someone else’s messes. Let us remain faithful and heed the warnings so that we will be among the careful and not the careless in the way we live, represent Christ and his church.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!