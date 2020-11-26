FROM THE PULPIT: The first Sunday of Advent is about hope

Can you believe it is Christmastime once again? As strange and unpredictable as this year has been, it likely does not feel like Christmas, but here we are again.
This Sunday begins the four weeks in the Christian calendar, known as Advent, which means literally “coming.” In the four Sundays leading up to Christmas, we focus on the incarnation, the first coming of Christ, born as a sinless baby to a virgin named Mary.
Each Sunday has a different aspect of our faith in the Lord as its focus. Each Sunday we light a candle about that topic, and when Advent has concluded, all four candles will be lit.
Then on Christmas Eve we are to light the Christ Candle, signifying that the Lord has come to a dark world and his light and love have been shown.
The first Sunday after Thanksgiving, we turn to the word “hope.”
Isaiah 2:2-4 says, “In the days to come the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established as the highest of the mountains, and shall be raised above the hills; all the nations shall stream to it. Many peoples shall come and say, 'Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; that he may teach us his ways and that we may walk in his paths.' For out of Zion shall go forth instruction, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. O house of Jacob, come, let us walk in the light of the Lord!”
Israel was looking for a time when God would reign in peace and when there would be no more war. Israelites were hoping for such a time when people would walk in the paths of the Lord.
The poet George Herbert once wrote, “He that believes in hope dances without music.”
Isn’t that a wonderful picture of faith? When we hope in the Lord with all our hearts, we are trusting in God’s grace to move in a rhythm that others may not hear.
It is to be part of a drama that others are not able to fathom or think of. It is to go through life led by a tune that plays in your heart.
This is why hope is bold, it is audacious, it is an action that those in the world cannot comprehend. Why? Because others see the world as it is, with all its roughness and cruelty, but hope in God sees a world where justice, goodness and truth will have the last word.
You and I live in a violent world in which forces that are evil seem to win the day. But we hope in the force of unconditional love, which is above every other power you can think of or imagine.
This world rewards those who are powerful, wealthy, influential and who have much status. Yet, in Christ, we hope for a time when those who are needy, poor or innocent will enjoy the special blessings of God.
What do you hope for this Christmas? No doubt we all hope everyone we know and love remains safe, healthy and well. We might hope we find the perfect gift that a loved one will be pleased with and happy to have.
We can hope that we are spared from many of the trials and troubles that can be ours in a fallen world. And yet the truth is, even though we can hope, we may not have much control over the outcomes of what we hope for in this life.
So many things we hope for in the world are governed by outcomes we can not predict.
As we anticipate the coming of Jesus as a baby in a manger, we can have hope, and this is a hope that always satisfies us.
As the Hebrew writer says, “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure…”
It is my prayer that you have this hope today.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
