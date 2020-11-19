FROM THE PULPIT: The 'giving' part of Thanksgiving

And if we think the desire for money is only the problem of the rich, let us remember this can be a poor person’s dilemma, too.

Mark Twain once said he thought the “actual lack of money was the root of all evil.” Both having too much and wanting more and having too little and coveting more to the exclusion of all else can be a destructive problem.

Paul says many have “pierced themselves through” for the love of money to their own destruction. A good image of that is a pig roasted over an open pit being run through from one end to the other.

When you and I chase after easy money or the quick-fix solution. we think it may bring, we run the risk of being destroyed in their life and losing our salvation in the life to come.

A Reader’s Digest article from December 1983 said, “Money will buy a bed but not sleep; books but not brains; food but not appetite; finery but not beauty; a house but not a home; medicine but nor health; luxuries but not culture; amusements but not happiness; religion but not salvation; a passport to everywhere but not heaven.”

So money is not the problem, but loving money to the exclusion of all surely is.

God tells us to test him in one thing. It is our giving and generous giving too.