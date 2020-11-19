FROM THE PULPIT: The 'giving' part of Thanksgiving

Because we are in the season of Thanksgiving, I believe it would be good to look at the second part of that word and say a few words about our giving to the Lord and the work of his church.
Many people think that the Bible says that “money if the root of all evil.” Really? Not so. It is a fact that many people can cheat, swindle, steal, lie and kill to gain more money, but money in and of itself is neutral much like the craving for food, the sex drive, the power of our words.
It is what we do with each of these desires that make them right or wrong.
So in I Timothy 6:10 we read the apostle Paul telling a much younger fellow worker in the faith, Timothy, that, “… the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, some have strayed away from the faith in their greediness, having pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
Jesus spoke a lot about money. One-sixth of the gospels, including one out of every three parables, touches of stewardship. Jesus wasn’t even the best fundraiser around, because he did not own anything but the clothes on his back.
And yet he spoke of money often. Why is that? Because he knows money matters. But does it matter in the wrong way for some of us?
Gun Dehart, the founder of Hanna Anderson Clothing Company, said, “Money is like manure. If you let it pile up, it just smells. But if you spread it around, you can encourage things to grow.”
And if we think the desire for money is only the problem of the rich, let us remember this can be a poor person’s dilemma, too.
Mark Twain once said he thought the “actual lack of money was the root of all evil.” Both having too much and wanting more and having too little and coveting more to the exclusion of all else can be a destructive problem.
Paul says many have “pierced themselves through” for the love of money to their own destruction. A good image of that is a pig roasted over an open pit being run through from one end to the other.
When you and I chase after easy money or the quick-fix solution. we think it may bring, we run the risk of being destroyed in their life and losing our salvation in the life to come.
A Reader’s Digest article from December 1983 said, “Money will buy a bed but not sleep; books but not brains; food but not appetite; finery but not beauty; a house but not a home; medicine but nor health; luxuries but not culture; amusements but not happiness; religion but not salvation; a passport to everywhere but not heaven.”
So money is not the problem, but loving money to the exclusion of all surely is.
God tells us to test him in one thing. It is our giving and generous giving too.
Malachi 3:10 says, “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this, says the Lord Almighty, and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”
Robert Arthington was known to live a remarkably simple life. He lived in a one-room flat, cooked all his own meals and yet gave tremendous amounts of money to the mission field over his lifetime.
Upon his death, a letter was found among his personal belongings, and it read, ”Were I in England again, I would gladly live in one room, make the floor my bed, a box my chair, another my table rather than the heathen should perish for lack of the knowledge of Jesus Christ.”
In his will, he left his entire estate of $5 million to missions. Most of us won’t ever have $5 million to leave anyone, but what are we doing with what we have now? Do we rule it, or does it rule us?
To the extent we put Christ over all of it will determine whether money is the root of all evil or a root for good works done for the Lord and for others.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
