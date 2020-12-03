FROM THE PULPIT: The second Sunday of Advent is about peace

Did you know about two-thirds of the world’s recorded history has included periods of war somewhere in the world?
War and factions, division, strife, hatred for your fellow man have been the norm instead of short periods of peace. We long for a world that would endure war no more and dwell in peace with one another and with love of their fellow man.
As we come to the second week of Advent, looking forward to the coming of the Christ-child, we turn our attention to peace. You and I live in a land of discord and of unrest. What marks our time are violent acts done by violent and unstable individuals.
In a country that likely has more guns than people, we continue to raise our families with the myth of might making right. The heroes we see on the silver screen are gun-toting, tough-talking vigilantes who take justice into their own hands, often executing the perpetrators of crimes done against them.
In our national discourse, we have exalted opinions and rhetoric over facts, and when we are out on the road, it is commonplace to get a glimpse of at least one driver giving another driver his middle finger in anger and what is called “road rage.”
And so the world we live in often influences our mindset, too. We go about living in hyperactive schedules, broken families and stress-filled pressures. We worry about our children, agonize over how to care for our parents, and no job is secure any longer. Stress is the word of the day, and we still long for peace.
The peace that God would love to give us is a peace that is not like what we find in the world, which is dependent on the circumstances of life and the situations that we are facing. No, the peace of God is one that he has told us passes all understanding.
If we will only listen, at the center of our hearts, is a still, small voice that wants to calm our fears, quiet our busyness and do away with our desperation. At the heart of each one of us, if we will only seek it, there is a place of quiet rest with God.
Then, when you and I have the peace of God in our hearts, we can share that peace with others. If we want peace in our world, we must share the peace we have, through the Holy Spirit, with those who are outside of his peace.
God’s peace, like his love, is far beyond the power of any stress, violence, anger or malice that can come against us. God’s peace is already with us, living inside of us, as you and I await the giver of peace.
The prophet Isaiah reminds us in Isaiah 11 that a time will time when the peace of Christ will rule in the hearts and the lives of men. In verses 6-9 we read,
“The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling[a] together; and a little child will lead them. The cow will feed with the bear, their young will lie down together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox. The infant will play near the cobra’s den, and the young child will put its hand into the viper’s nest. They will neither harm nor destroy on all my holy mountain, for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.”
And so we long for that time of peace just as we long for the Advent of our Lord.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
