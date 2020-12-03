FROM THE PULPIT: The second Sunday of Advent is about peace

The peace that God would love to give us is a peace that is not like what we find in the world, which is dependent on the circumstances of life and the situations that we are facing. No, the peace of God is one that he has told us passes all understanding.

If we will only listen, at the center of our hearts, is a still, small voice that wants to calm our fears, quiet our busyness and do away with our desperation. At the heart of each one of us, if we will only seek it, there is a place of quiet rest with God.

Then, when you and I have the peace of God in our hearts, we can share that peace with others. If we want peace in our world, we must share the peace we have, through the Holy Spirit, with those who are outside of his peace.

God’s peace, like his love, is far beyond the power of any stress, violence, anger or malice that can come against us. God’s peace is already with us, living inside of us, as you and I await the giver of peace.

The prophet Isaiah reminds us in Isaiah 11 that a time will time when the peace of Christ will rule in the hearts and the lives of men. In verses 6-9 we read,