FROM THE PULPIT: The third Sunday of Advent is about joy

Even though the times in which we live are not really suited for rejoicing these days, Advent is all about joy.
Instead of buying into a culture that seems to entertain us and numb us with their efforts, real rejoicing may seem like a foreign idea.
Joy is something which can’t be bought and sold, nor can we train for it or plan for it either. It doesn’t fit into a well-ordered life and is often something we can not just expect to happen.
Joy comes on us at the least expected times. Whenever we fear, whenever we hold back love from others, when we become cynical and jaded, our joy begins to fade.
We sacrifice what we see and what we are left subject to, in fear and disappointment, for true lasting joy instead.
Someone put it this way: “Pleasures float on the surface of life, happiness flits across a moment or an hour, but joy springs from the depths."
Joy is new life beating in a broken heart.
Joy is waking to a bright, new morning when the reality of living through a nightmarish time has passed.
Joy is found when, like the prophet Isaiah says in Isaiah 40, we have learned to wait upon the Lord, to renew our strength and to fly on the wings of eagles again.
It is coming out of a valley of despair to a place of peace, security and safety.
Joy is laughter that comes after much grief and joy is God’s melody amid the discord of life which stirs our longing souls to sing once again.
Joy comes from pain that is dealt with and overcome through the promise of God carrying our burdens and leading us to higher ground.
Our Bible reading for the third Sunday of Advent comes from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah, who in Isaiah 35 proclaimed that our God is God who brings joy from all our despair.
“The wilderness and the dry land shall be glad, the desert shall rejoice and blossom; like the crocus, it shall blossom abundantly, and rejoice with joy and singing.…Say to those who are of a fearful heart, 'Be strong, do not fear! Here is your God. He will come and save you.' Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped; then the lame shall leap like a deer, and the tongue of the speechless sing for joy.
"For waters shall break forth in the wilderness, and streams in the desert; the burning sand shall become a pool, and the thirsty ground springs of water; the haunt of jackals shall become a swamp, the grass shall become reeds and rushes. A highway shall be there, and it shall be called the Holy Way; the unclean shall not travel on it, but it shall be for God’s people…the redeemed shall walk there. And the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing; everlasting joy shall be upon their heads; they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.”
This is the promise of God that brings joy to this season of light. Through faith in our Lord and in anticipation of returning son, we can look at this time leading up to the celebration of his birth as a joyful time that renews our souls day by day, divides the darkness and sends us the light of his life every new day he gives us.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
