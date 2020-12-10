FROM THE PULPIT: The third Sunday of Advent is about joy

It is coming out of a valley of despair to a place of peace, security and safety.

Joy is laughter that comes after much grief and joy is God’s melody amid the discord of life which stirs our longing souls to sing once again.

Joy comes from pain that is dealt with and overcome through the promise of God carrying our burdens and leading us to higher ground.

Our Bible reading for the third Sunday of Advent comes from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah, who in Isaiah 35 proclaimed that our God is God who brings joy from all our despair.

“The wilderness and the dry land shall be glad, the desert shall rejoice and blossom; like the crocus, it shall blossom abundantly, and rejoice with joy and singing.…Say to those who are of a fearful heart, 'Be strong, do not fear! Here is your God. He will come and save you.' Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped; then the lame shall leap like a deer, and the tongue of the speechless sing for joy.