FROM THE PULPIT: This is why I am a Baptist

I will start from the beginning. I was not raised in any church. My parents didn’t go to church at all. My sister, at the age of 7, started going to the Baptist church, and she got saved at that age. She had to get up on her own to go to church every Sunday. She walked to church. We lived at one end of the street, and the church was right around the corner, on the other end.
My sister was truly saved. Her life was completely changed, like the Scripture says of one being saved in 2 Cor. 5:17. She witnessed to me over and over about being saved. I just wasn’t interested in the things of the Lord.
At the age of 18 my sister invited me and my girlfriend to a revival service. I really didn’t want to go, but I told my girlfriend, “Let’s just go, and when she asks us again, we can say we already went.”
That was my mindset, but, thank God, he had other plans for me and my girlfriend. The preacher was preaching, and I felt like my sister had told him all about me. She didn’t, but it was the Holy Spirit of God convicting me of my sin of unbelief, just like the Scripture says in John 16:8-10.
That night I realized I was a sinner on my way to hell and that Jesus died for me and paid the debt of sin in full. I believed that Jesus died and was buried and rose again the third day, and he saved me.
That night I went out of the church, and the stars seem like they were shining so bright. I was so excited when I got home. I told my mother and father I got saved tonight. They said it won’t last long. I replied, I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I know one thing, I got saved.
Remember, I wasn’t raised in the Baptist church, so I wasn’t indoctrinated with Baptist doctrine. God is my witness, after I got saved, I took every religion that I could find and compared its doctrine to what the Bible says, and if they contradicted the Bible, I knew they were wrong.
One of the most important doctrines is what the Bible says about how a person gets saved. As a pastor I could be wrong on some future events, but I can’t be wrong on how to be saved. People will die and go to hell if I teach false doctrine on salvation.
After all my studying I decided there are only two religions in the world: Those who believe that Jesus’s shed blood on Calvary for our sins is sufficient for our salvation, or those who have a work salvation, as in, you must do this, you must be a member of our church, you must keep God’s commandments and on and on, or you lose your salvation. Which does your church teach?
I am a Baptist by conviction, not by being indoctrinated. There are many different Baptists, so you need to take each one separately and see what they believe, just like any other religion.
Here is why I am a Baptist:
B – stands for the Bible as the final authority in all matters of belief and practice. 2 Tim 3:15-17.
A — Autonomy of the local church, with Christ being the head, the local church has the final say. Col 1:18.
P — Priesthood of believers every Christian can go to God in prayer in his presence.1 Peter 2:5,9; Rev 1:6.
T — Two ordinances: Baptism and the Lord’s Supper, or Communion, commemorating his death. Matt 28:19,20; 1 Cor. 11:23-32.
I — Baptism for believers by immersion, identifying with the death, burial and resurrection. Matt 3:16; Acts 8:35-39 Romans 6.
S — Separation of church and state Matt 22:15-22.
T — Two officers in the church: pastor and deacon 1 Timothy 3:1-13.
I am a Baptist by conviction. I am saved by grace through faith. I stand in grace. I live by grace. So many are living in fear under false preachers telling them you must do this, or you must be a member of this church.
My Bible tells me Jesus is the way, not the church, in John 14:6. These false teachers are depending on their own righteousness instead of having the righteousness of God. One even said on TV that “I save myself.”
If you are in a church in which they don’t preach the gospel of grace, where you don’t hear the death and burial and resurrection of Christ is sufficient for your salvation, then come to our church, where you hear message about our Lord and savior. It is all about him.
You will never hear sermons that you must be a Baptist. No, you won’t even hear the name Baptist. Our church is all about Jesus.
Remember my mother and father said my salvation wouldn’t last long? Guess what? It has been 52 years, and I still haven’t gotten over it. As I studied the Scriptures, I found out it’s going to last all through eternity. John 3:16; 3:36; 5:24 and 10 :27-29.
Folks, don’t live in fear when you can live in grace. Remember, God’s grace is greater than our sin. We all are going to sin, but that doesn’t mean you lose your salvation. No, if you have been truly saved you have been born into God’s family and if you have truly been born again, you can’t be unborn.
When we sin as a Christian, we lose our fellowship not our relationship. Think of it like this. If you have a son, and he disobeys you and gets into trouble, is he still your son? You would say yes.
Why would you say that? Because you gave birth to him, correct? Your fellowship would be broken, not your relationship. But if he comes to you and says I am so sorry, what are you going to do? You would forgive him, and your fellowship would be restored.
This is just like God. When we sin, our fellowship is broken. When we confess our sin (1 John 1:9), our fellowship is restored. Just remember, whatever God does he does forever as we read in Ecclesiates 3:14: “I know that, whatever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor anything taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.” Psalm 37:28 says God’s saints are preserved forever.
Oh, and my girlfriend 52 years ago was saved that same night, and she has now been my wife for 52 years. We were able to raise three children in a Christian home because of that night that we both were saved. Each one of our children has accepted Jesus as savior and has married Christian mates. They are all faithful in church, serving the Lord, as well as our eight grandchildren.
We praise God for his goodness to us.
Gary Hughes is pastor of the Rich Forks Baptist Church Martinsville.
