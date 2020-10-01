FROM THE PULPIT: This is why I am a Baptist

I will start from the beginning. I was not raised in any church. My parents didn’t go to church at all. My sister, at the age of 7, started going to the Baptist church, and she got saved at that age. She had to get up on her own to go to church every Sunday. She walked to church. We lived at one end of the street, and the church was right around the corner, on the other end.

My sister was truly saved. Her life was completely changed, like the Scripture says of one being saved in 2 Cor. 5:17. She witnessed to me over and over about being saved. I just wasn’t interested in the things of the Lord.

At the age of 18 my sister invited me and my girlfriend to a revival service. I really didn’t want to go, but I told my girlfriend, “Let’s just go, and when she asks us again, we can say we already went.”

That was my mindset, but, thank God, he had other plans for me and my girlfriend. The preacher was preaching, and I felt like my sister had told him all about me. She didn’t, but it was the Holy Spirit of God convicting me of my sin of unbelief, just like the Scripture says in John 16:8-10.

That night I realized I was a sinner on my way to hell and that Jesus died for me and paid the debt of sin in full. I believed that Jesus died and was buried and rose again the third day, and he saved me.