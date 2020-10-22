FROM THE PULPIT: This isn't a war on freedom

I have heard all the arguments. Masks don't work all the time anyway, some will say. How many of those who contracted COVID wore the mask only on their mouths, never changed it or washed it, or wore a bandana instead, which we now know is not very effective?

Some of us need to learn the nose is an essential part of the respiratory system too! If a mask even saves one life, wouldn't that be worth wearing it? And the mask in no way infringes on your freedom as an American. In fact, to take care and look out for one another in these United States sounds pretty patriotic to me.

Guess what? It is also Biblical.

In Philippians 2:3-5a Paul says, "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests but also to the interests of others. Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus..."

When you refuse to wear a mask, throw big gatherings that endanger yourself and your loved ones and don't practice personal hygiene, you are really saying: I don't care about my neighbor.

You are being selfish, and, ultimately, as Paul says, you have an overwhelming sense of self and pride instead of having the mind of Christ, which always sought the good of others.