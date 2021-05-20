FROM THE PULPIT: Unity in a singular pursuit is our mission

According to a March 29 Gallop Poll, church membership in the U.S. fell below 50% for the first time since such data have been recorded. In 1937 73% of Americans claimed church membership, and that rate stayed near 70% for the next six decades.
Then there was a steady decline around the turn of the 21st Century. The major trends cited were more adults who listed no religious preference and falling rates of membership among people who do profess to have "religion."
Being in church won't necessarily make you a Christian, just as having a car housed in a garage doesn't make it a functional car. God's Word still commands us to assemble together on the Lord's Day, as cited in Hebrews 10:25.
Recently, in the Martinsville Bulletin, there was an article that said this poll should prove that the "gimmicks" of denominational churches no longer work and that it is an opportunity for the one, true Church of Christ to thrive. The writer gave a brief history of mainline denominations -- and their origins -- that cannot be found by name in the Bible.
As I read the article, I thought a couple of things. One was that, if the writer was really concerned about Christ and the message of the gospel, he would be more alarmed that younger generations find mainline evangelical churches increasingly irrelevant.
After all, his church falls into that category, too, as it is strictly conservative and fundamental in its doctrine.
Secondly, I thought about how my enemy is not those who profess Christ, whatever the name is above their houses of worship.
When Jesus was teaching, healing, and leading his apostles, Mark 9:38-41 gives us a principle to apply. "'Teacher,' said John. 'We saw someone driving out demons in your name and we told him to stop because he was not one of us.'"
"Do not stop him," Jesus said, "For no one who does a miracle in my name can in the next moment say anything bad about me, for whoever is not against us is for us."
Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and Christians use the same Bible, pray to the same God and do so in the name of his son, Jesus Christ.
If church membership is declining across the board, it is not the time to be advocating for one sect only but for all the hues to agree on what is most basic: the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and then lifting him up from the earth so that all men can be drawn to him.
This is the saving message we have been given, a message that people are either ignoring or not making time to hear.
If anything is amiss, it is not that there are too many different Bible-believing churches, but rather that the majority of these churches have been content to survive with their own membership while neglecting the Great Commission to go and make disciples of all the people.
Making disciples of Jesus is how Christ intended for his church to grow, and that has never changed. Instead of knocking one another's efforts, our time would be better spent as we "... encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing," I Thessalonians 5:11.
As the Proverb 27:17 says, "Iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another."
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.