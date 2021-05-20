FROM THE PULPIT: Unity in a singular pursuit is our mission

Secondly, I thought about how my enemy is not those who profess Christ, whatever the name is above their houses of worship.

When Jesus was teaching, healing, and leading his apostles, Mark 9:38-41 gives us a principle to apply. "'Teacher,' said John. 'We saw someone driving out demons in your name and we told him to stop because he was not one of us.'"

"Do not stop him," Jesus said, "For no one who does a miracle in my name can in the next moment say anything bad about me, for whoever is not against us is for us."

Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and Christians use the same Bible, pray to the same God and do so in the name of his son, Jesus Christ.

If church membership is declining across the board, it is not the time to be advocating for one sect only but for all the hues to agree on what is most basic: the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and then lifting him up from the earth so that all men can be drawn to him.

This is the saving message we have been given, a message that people are either ignoring or not making time to hear.