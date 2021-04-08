FROM THE PULPIT: We all share a common enemy

We all have a common foe. It is not just the novel coronavirus. It is not red states and blue states. It is not liberal philosophy countering conservative philosophy.

Our common foe is Satan, and his weapon is sin.

If Satan can get someone to follow him and to live in a life of sin, that person will live and die outside of the will of God. Fortunately, we have a great helper in the person of the Holy Spirit of Christ, who indwells each believer's life.

With his aide and knowing the word of God, we can overcome all the schemes of the "evil one."

The apostle Paul tells us in I Corinthians 10:13 that, "...no temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it."

But have you ever thought about what happens when we don't take the way out and listen instead to our own thinking? We each have free will, and the choice of whether we will obey God or not.

Eventually, when we listen to the wrong prompting, our strength will fail, and we can, and often do, fall into the temptation and then the sin that follows it.