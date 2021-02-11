FROM THE PULPIT: We can love having hope

A friend of mine who lives in South Carolina has recently announced that their church's Celebrate Recovery program is going to have a study on H.O.P.E., which stands for "Hold On, Pain Ends."
I would like to be able to be a part of that. It sounds very interesting and clever.
This month, our church is looking at I Corinthians 13 and the aspect of love, as we determine what is real love. In the first sermon, we learned that love is the one character trait of God that is superior to all others and is far above any spiritual gift you or I could ever possess.
In fact, Paul concludes his letter by saying, "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." I Corinthians 13:13.
So even though we know love outshines everything in the Christian life, is far greater than the temporary gifts we exercise and will last even into eternity and beyond, I would like for us to think about hope for a moment.
"Hold on, pain ends." That's Biblical. As people say, "That will preach."
Hebrews 6:19 says, "We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure."
Paul, in Romans 5:5, says, "And hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us."
Hope, the Hebrew writer says, is an anchor. Hope holds just as you and I must hold on to our hope in Jesus Christ, as an anchor holds a ship steady in a turbulent sea.
The last year has been full of turmoil and rough waters. People are really hurting, not only from COVID-19 but from the loss of loved ones, the loss of jobs, and the security that a steady income can bring.
We have seen this time take its toll on our mental health and the mental health of those around us. Perhaps, like me, you find yourself somewhat shell-shocked by it all, too. And yet, there is hope.
If we take away all hope, we have hardly anything to look forward to.
And, yet, the loss of a job or the loss of a loved one can seem like hopeless situations. We are tempted to question where was the goodness of God when my wife, my husband, my child died and I had prayed like never before for them to be spared?
Where was God when my church lost some of its members far too young or my church family was grieved by sudden death or when my pastor died from this disease?
Friend, God has not moved. He has been where he always has been. He offers us hope beyond life, pardon from sin and a sure peace that will endure.
This hope anchors us. This hope, Paul says, does not disappoint us.
Why? Because we know the one who has gone on before us, who has died to take our sins on himself and was the "first fruits" from among the dead.
He rose again to eternal life and by the same power of the Holy Spirit at work in us. We, too, will one day be raised to eternal life.
Though great, though heavy, none of these burdens will last forever. "Hold on, pain ends." H.O.P.E.
The pain will end one of two ways. Either we personally will be spared some of the misery that is around us, or we will experience it and accept the hope of life beyond this fallen world, into the reality of a place with no pain, no crying, no death, no disease and no end to life at all.
So if you are hurting today, either spiritually, mentally or physically, hold on, because the pain will end. Sink your anchor deep into the Word of God and even deeper as you talk to his son.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.