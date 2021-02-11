FROM THE PULPIT: We can love having hope

Hope, the Hebrew writer says, is an anchor. Hope holds just as you and I must hold on to our hope in Jesus Christ, as an anchor holds a ship steady in a turbulent sea.

The last year has been full of turmoil and rough waters. People are really hurting, not only from COVID-19 but from the loss of loved ones, the loss of jobs, and the security that a steady income can bring.

We have seen this time take its toll on our mental health and the mental health of those around us. Perhaps, like me, you find yourself somewhat shell-shocked by it all, too. And yet, there is hope.

If we take away all hope, we have hardly anything to look forward to.

And, yet, the loss of a job or the loss of a loved one can seem like hopeless situations. We are tempted to question where was the goodness of God when my wife, my husband, my child died and I had prayed like never before for them to be spared?

Where was God when my church lost some of its members far too young or my church family was grieved by sudden death or when my pastor died from this disease?

Friend, God has not moved. He has been where he always has been. He offers us hope beyond life, pardon from sin and a sure peace that will endure.