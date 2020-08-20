FROM THE PULPIT: We have to find the eye of our pandemic storm

It goes without saying that the coronavirus has changed our world. Some of those changes are temporary, but some will be lasting.
Some of them are not so good, and others will be helpful as we redefine what the workplace and our lives look like. For example, the loss of touch and personal interaction with others is not a good thing, but the ability to Skype, Zoom and use other social media apps helps us to stay in touch and reach even more people than we ever did.
Gone, for now, are the screaming, blaring rock concert venues and the cheers, boos, and jeers at a ballpark. Singing is not a good idea, even in our churches, and we long to sing praises to our Lord.
But not everything has been bad about this pandemic.
This past March our oldest daughter had to quarantine doing her work from home for the National Institute of Health. These past six months have been wonderful for us as a family, as we have experienced joys, trials and disappointments together.
Another daughter was home from VMI and had to take a summer class in Roanoke virtually. Our third daughter was between semesters at Patrick Henry, and so we had a very full house.
At the first of August, our oldest left for grad school in Austin, Texas. I was dreading her leaving, but I began to rejoice with a new adventure in her life. At the age of 24 it was difficult for me to be five hours from home, much less nearly 1,400 miles away, and yet she is confident, assured, well-adjusted and loves to strike out on her own.
She knows the sacrifices she must make now will have a pay off later in her chosen field of pharmaceutical research. Amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and with Texas being a hot spot, it is with some trepidation we see her off. These are times that try men’s souls for certain as we all face the uncertainty that is around us every day.
I find myself thinking of the saying that I heard and saw many years ago. “Ships in a harbor are safe, but that is not what ships are made for.” Likewise, we need to take all the precautions we can, be as safe as we can, wear masks and limit our exposure as much as we can, practice social distancing, but we, as humans, are not meant to be isolated from one another for long periods of time.
We, too, like my daughter, must strike out at times to do what is good to maintain our sanity, see relatives as safely as we can and enjoy the lives that God has given us. You see, I could sit and worry about her new life and the dangers she will be exposed to, but I can turn that over to a God who is all-powerful, ever-present and able to carry the burden of it much more than I can or was ever meant to.
I Peter 5:7 says of the Lord that you and I are to “…cast all your burdens upon Him because He cares for you.”
Perhaps you find yourself in a place today where a loved one has moved away, or a loved one has died, or your own health is in question, finances are a problem during this time of high unemployment, and the virus is like a nagging thought that you can’t seem to escape or turn off very well.
Why not give it to the one who is more than capable of handling it all? Why not cast your burdens upon him because he cares so much for you?
During our time with our family, I will share one more thing that made us all closer: My daughter’s grandmother was being treated for metastatic breast cancer, and the outlook was not good. Midway through June she visibly took a turn for the worse. By July 1, she had died suddenly.
Now, if life had gone on normally, two of our three daughters would have been away from us working jobs or at the least not able to come back home at the drop of a hat. You see, God always knows best, and a pandemic that is a cause of concern and a trial in many ways also had a silver lining. We were together as a family should be whenever you lose someone that special.
On Aug. 3, I waved goodbye to our daughter as she pulled out of the driveway and started on her new journey. I watched until she was out of sight, and then I started to shed some tears; tears for her going away, but also tears of joy that we had all had a time I would not have traded for anything in the world.
Even in a hurricane, there is an eye at the center where all is bright, calm and at peace. May you find the eye at the center in these trying times and may it always be surrounded by your faith and your family.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
