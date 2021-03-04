FROM THE PULPIT: What does happen after we die?

However God works it out is fine with me, but I have always pictured it as if the body is raised out of the grave incorruptible, and as we ascend to heaven, at some point, we meet up with our souls and that becomes part of our transformation into an immortal body. That may well be when we are taken up into heaven.

You see, the Bible says that Jesus ascended, after his resurrection, to the right-hand of the throne of God (Romans 8:34). Then Paul says to be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord for the Christian. If it is in the Bible, then please tell me where Jesus has suddenly changed his residence from the "right hand of the throne of God."

My friend argued that we, as preachers, just say this to comfort those left behind. No, I believe we say this because God's word teaches it.

I once heard a preacher who preached on the rich man and Lazarus from Luke 16 and said he did not believe it was a made-up story because Jesus says, in the beginning, that there "was a rich man" and there was a man who was a beggar called Lazarus. He took it to mean Jesus was speaking of real people and not just an earthly story with a heavenly meaning.