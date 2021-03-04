FROM THE PULPIT: What does happen after we die?

Recently a friend on Facebook posed the question of why preachers teach that the Christian immediately goes to heaven when he or she dies. That got me to thinking.
Some of the comments argued that in the parable of the "Rich Man and Lazarus" in Luke 16 that they both die, and Lazarus, a poor beggar, is carried into "Abraham's bosom," while the rich man is "tormented in this flame." The reasoning was that the Old Testament concept of Sheol and Hades is seen here. The dead and the wicked both go to different holding places as they await the resurrection.
Another person pointed out the thief on the cross who was told by Jesus, "Today you will be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43. This commenter argued that Jesus didn't go to heaven but took the thief with him to paradise, a resting place for the soul before one's resurrection eternally.
But I pointed out that both of those instances were told in the time of an Old Testament understanding of what happened to people when they died. The soul went either to Sheol (the grave) or to Hades, a place reserved for the wicked.
Then I said, when Jesus ascended back to heaven, he did not say he ascended to "paradise" but to his father who is in heaven.
I believe the confusion comes in when we do not distinguish the dispensation of different epochs of time. Until Jesus rose from the dead and ascended to the Father, we were still under the Old Testament system of how God ruled and governed things, even the afterlife.
This is not only why Jesus could tell the thief on the cross he would be with him in a temporary holding place of the righteous known as paradise but also why he could offer him salvation without immersion, based only on his faith.
Under the Old Testament, those who were called right with God only had to have faith in God. Genesis 15:6, for example, says, "Abram believed the Lord, and it was credited to him as righteousness."
In our present New Testament church age, we fall under grace and not the law of God. Under grace, you and I are declared right with God when we hear the gospel, repent of our sins, confess Christ before men and are immersed for forgiveness from our sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit, as seen in Acts 2:38.
This is why the apostle Paul could say now for the Christian that "we are confident I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Paul also tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:50-58 that not everyone will be dead in the body when the Lord returns, but those who are will be changed, and the body, not the soul, will be raised imperishable.
Verse 53 says, "For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality." Paul says nothing about the soul because, to my understanding, the souls are already present with the Lord if they are saved.
However God works it out is fine with me, but I have always pictured it as if the body is raised out of the grave incorruptible, and as we ascend to heaven, at some point, we meet up with our souls and that becomes part of our transformation into an immortal body. That may well be when we are taken up into heaven.
You see, the Bible says that Jesus ascended, after his resurrection, to the right-hand of the throne of God (Romans 8:34). Then Paul says to be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord for the Christian. If it is in the Bible, then please tell me where Jesus has suddenly changed his residence from the "right hand of the throne of God."
My friend argued that we, as preachers, just say this to comfort those left behind. No, I believe we say this because God's word teaches it.
I once heard a preacher who preached on the rich man and Lazarus from Luke 16 and said he did not believe it was a made-up story because Jesus says, in the beginning, that there "was a rich man" and there was a man who was a beggar called Lazarus. He took it to mean Jesus was speaking of real people and not just an earthly story with a heavenly meaning.
If that is the case, then we surely want to be aware of that. In eternity, there is only heaven or hell and a great gulf fixed between the two so that no one can cross over from one to the other. There is peace and security in heaven and the torment of flames in hell.
The only comfort comes when we, as preachers, can say with reasonable hope that a loved one who has passed on is, like Paul, at peace in the presence of God, awaiting the time when eternity begins and the corruptible flesh must put on immortality so that death can be swallowed up in great victory.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.