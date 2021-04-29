FROM THE PULPIT: What place do you call home?

I have had the privilege to live in Tennessee, Ohio for one summer, Kentucky, Delaware and Virginia, for the past 17 years. In fact, I have now lived in Virginia almost as long as I lived in my home state of Kentucky.
Recently I had a chance to go back to Kentucky and was struck by its beauty, its charm and its slower way of life. No offense, but it's a lot like around here, and I think I could be happy just about anywhere that is like that.
Most all of the places I have lived have been like that. In fact, the five years in Delaware were spent in Sussex County. It is called "slower lower" Delaware because it is about two hours away from the metropolitan area of Wilmington.
It certainly lived up to its name, with many chicken farms, lots of cropland and the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean as well as being only 20 minutes from Ocean City, Md. It was as close to living in paradise as I can recall.
But if you are a mountain person rather than a beach person, you might not think it was too much like paradise. Where I live now affords me the best of both worlds, as I live in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and can get to a beach easily within a day's travel.
But as a Christian, I have another home. This is one that doesn't require that I buy it, rent it or live in a parsonage as a condition to my employment.
This home is not made of materials that will fade, rust or wear out. It is not subject to bad storms, tornadoes or hurricanes or Nor'easters. I've been in all of them at one time or another!
It is not subject to theft, burning down or to floods or other natural and man-made disasters.
This is a home, built in the heavens by the hand of God and the design of his son.
When Jesus ascended to the Father, he told his followers that "I go away to prepare a place for you that you may be where I am." John 14:3.
Thomas, the doubter of the bunch, said, How do we know the way? And Jesus replied with that famous verse that we, as preachers, quote so very often.
He said of himself, "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes to the Father except by me." John 14:6.
I have lived in a handful of places and have enjoyed each of them, but I imagine they will all pale in comparison to the place that Jesus is personally preparing for me in heaven.
I pray this is a place that has your name and address in it, too. Heaven really is a prepared place for a prepared people, and God intends for it to be your forever home.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.