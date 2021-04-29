FROM THE PULPIT: What place do you call home?

I have had the privilege to live in Tennessee, Ohio for one summer, Kentucky, Delaware and Virginia, for the past 17 years. In fact, I have now lived in Virginia almost as long as I lived in my home state of Kentucky.

Recently I had a chance to go back to Kentucky and was struck by its beauty, its charm and its slower way of life. No offense, but it's a lot like around here, and I think I could be happy just about anywhere that is like that.

Most all of the places I have lived have been like that. In fact, the five years in Delaware were spent in Sussex County. It is called "slower lower" Delaware because it is about two hours away from the metropolitan area of Wilmington.

It certainly lived up to its name, with many chicken farms, lots of cropland and the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean as well as being only 20 minutes from Ocean City, Md. It was as close to living in paradise as I can recall.

But if you are a mountain person rather than a beach person, you might not think it was too much like paradise. Where I live now affords me the best of both worlds, as I live in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and can get to a beach easily within a day's travel.