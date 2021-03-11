FROM THE PULPIT: Where did Christ's leadership go?

Active in churches since I was 12 (singing in the adult choir), the decades went by fairly quickly. I've always been an active Christian.
In the 1970s, many were saying that our nation was no longer a Christian one. That's why, for many, the youth have abandoned the Christian faith as it is done in churches today. That's why, for many, churches are filled with people over the age of 70. That's why, for many, churches – when seeking a new minister – want someone who can "attract the young people" because, pandemic included, many of the older members are dying off.
I suspect those naysayers are right. Oh, of course, there are many churches today, still in business, some supposedly thriving, especially the "entertainment" ones, with their music and bands and gigantic services.
Are they "churches," though? Or are they something else?
Not because they don't "talk" about Jesus, but our nation's behavior indicates they really aren't teaching much about the first century Jesus, the Jesus whose first disciples were willing to die to share his understanding of God.
People in the first three centuries became Christians not by coercion, not by judgmentalism, not by quoting the New Testament (there wasn't one, Jesus was the new testament). They were willing to die, not by supporting this empire leader against another empire leader (they were called "emperors" then instead of "presidents") but simply by sharing the real Jesus' understanding of God.
The Jesus who died because the Roman Empire leaders and the religious leaders didn't like his understanding of God.
Jesus came to change the mind of humanity about God. He focused simply and clearly on a God of love, no exceptions, no limitations. His understanding of a God who just loved all of creation and all of the humans God created.
Because God loves everything and everyone, Jesus taught and showed the understanding and following of that God.
The disciples' model of Jesus was fairly clear, and eventually a book about him was collected from writings about him. It was called the New Testament, not the Bible, but the New Testament, the beginning of many writings about him through the centuries.
Sadly, the Jesus so many of us appear to follow is what we think is "right" and what we believe. Sadly we have become masters at finding a "quote" from the Bible to prove our judgment about what people should be and do.
When Jesus says, "Judge not that you be so judged" and, later, "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do" as he was being crucified, we often know better than to remember and follow those suggestions in today's Christian' faith and teaching.
Our model to be a good Christian is supposed to be the first century Jesus. He is to be the model that doesn't seem to be recognized in much of our nation's behavior.
Jesus, for example, was against violence. Jesus would be appalled at the tens of thousands of people who simply must have weapons to prove their power and supposedly be "safe," while assuming the death of others is okay as long as it's what "I" do.
Their attitude is essentially, "I know who should live or die, especially those who don't agree with the godlike me" (regardless of whether God might love the killed person or not).
Jesus' understanding of God's love allowed him to choose to ignore the Jewish laws about a woman who committed adultery, choose if a person was unclean because of a skin disease or a bleeding disorder, choose to be clear about what was not acceptable in the temple (against the religious leaders of the time), choose to explain who was or was not his family members, choose to explain who was or was not a sinner.
His examples of what was loving behavior went on and on.
Jesus' behavior was to always love people, even people not like him (non-Jews, Roman leaders). His disciples were to transform the diverse people in the Roman Empire living in all the places around the Mediterranean Sea, those speaking different languages and looking "different," to become Christian. God's love made everyone winners, and there were no losers at all.
So, what happened to that Christian faith, based totally and completely on God's love? Why do so many "Christians" today think a leader isn't supposed to be loving, inclusive, nonjudgmental, nonviolent, healing and accepting, like Jesus and the first disciples were?