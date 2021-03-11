FROM THE PULPIT: Where did Christ's leadership go?

The Jesus who died because the Roman Empire leaders and the religious leaders didn't like his understanding of God.

Jesus came to change the mind of humanity about God. He focused simply and clearly on a God of love, no exceptions, no limitations. His understanding of a God who just loved all of creation and all of the humans God created.

Because God loves everything and everyone, Jesus taught and showed the understanding and following of that God.

The disciples' model of Jesus was fairly clear, and eventually a book about him was collected from writings about him. It was called the New Testament, not the Bible, but the New Testament, the beginning of many writings about him through the centuries.

Sadly, the Jesus so many of us appear to follow is what we think is "right" and what we believe. Sadly we have become masters at finding a "quote" from the Bible to prove our judgment about what people should be and do.

When Jesus says, "Judge not that you be so judged" and, later, "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do" as he was being crucified, we often know better than to remember and follow those suggestions in today's Christian' faith and teaching.