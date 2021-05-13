FROM THE PULPIT: Where do we plant out seeds?

Because it is the time of year for planting seeds and plants, it is good to think about the type of soil one can plant in. The type of soil you plant in reveals the type of yield you may get from the seeds that have been planted.

Mark 4 tells us about the parable of the sower and how some seed fell by the wayside where the birds snatched it away before it had a chance to take root, and some fell among rocky soil, and it was choked out by the rocks that had little dirt to grow in.

Some seeds quickly took root, but when the heat of the sun came out and touched the little, weak seedlings, they quickly withered and died.

Only the seeds that fell and were sown on fertile soil sprouted and produced a wonderful, great harvest.

Someone once told me that if this parable is an indication of our efforts, only about 25% of what we sow, or one in every four people, will come to accept Christ as their savior.

For some of us, this, too, maybe challenging because we must ask if we are even sowing the seed of the gospel to anyone.

What of you? Are you planting the seeds of God's love in rich, fertile soil? Are there "rocks" and other obstacles you need to remove to make sure you are more productive for the savior?