FROM THE PULPIT: Who carries you world?

Recently our middle daughter, Sarah, called up in the night from VMI. She sounded upset and wanted to talk to her Mom. It seems she had gone to the cafeteria for one of the first times in this, the last semester of her senior year, and it was very crowded.
She made a beeline for the peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and got out of there fast. VMI, like all of our state colleges, was back in session in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and that experience was just too much for her to adjust to. We talked later in the week, and she was still being cautious and grabbing some fruit or a premade container of cereal and getting out of Dodge.
I thought, when she called, it would be to report the inevitable, that someone had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. I was relieved when I heard what the call was all about, but then about two days later she sent us a text message. It said, “Two positive cases have been confirmed at school.”
The inevitable was not far behind what I had suspected. I did not know what to say. It was one of those moments when I took a deep breath and had really to think about my reply. The parent in you wants to scream, “Get out of there. Come home and insist on taking all your classes over the internet.”
But then you realize that is not an option. Schools are isolating their students and allowing no one to come home, whether they test positive or not. The best they can do is to cut back on in-person classes and go virtual on campus. Finally, I just typed one word — praying.
It is not an empty or thoughtless reply. In this time of uncertainty, fear, and tensions between the races, economic turmoil, and being socially isolated from those we love and care for, where else does the Christian turn?
Someone once said, “Safety consists not in the absence of danger, but in the presence of God.”
Did you know you and I are not designed to carry all the burdens of the world on our shoulders? We will fail under the stress, whether it comes through ulcers, migraines, heart attacks, strokes or even cancer. Yes, even cancer because some research is beginning to link types of cancers with bottled-up emotions, such as stress and worry. Someone once told me stress is like a slow rust. Over time it will wear you away to nothing.
In Psalm 46:10 the psalmist says, “Be still and know that I am God.” We often think of that as getting meditative, hearing God in a still, small voice, or getting in a quiet place so we can discern what the will of the Lord is for our lives. But it was actually written against the backdrop of Israel fighting the Assyrian army, and so God is saying, let go and let me handle your trouble.
The Lord, God, mighty host, was able to do what the warriors could not do. He was able to defeat the enemy with and through them. He is able to defeat our enemies with and through us as well.
So, when our daughter called, I had a choice to make. Do I respond in fear or do I exercise some faith that God is able to do what I cannot? He is able to face all our battles and provide the protection, the shelter, the refuge and the strength that we need.
Bruce Larson, in “Believe and Belong,” tells of the experiences of being a counselor and how often he would ask his patients to walk with him from his office to the RCA building on the Fifth Avenue in New York. There, in the lobby, is the statue of Atlas, the most powerful man in the world, struggling under the weight of his two shoulders to hold up the world.
Larson would ask his clients, “Now, is that how you want to live?” Then, he would take them across the street to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where there is a small statue of Jesus as a boy in front of the altar, effortlessly holding the world in one hand.”
Larson writes, “My point was illustrated graphically. We have a choice. We can carry the world on our shoulders, or we can say, ‘I give up, Lord. Here’s my life. I give you my world, the whole world.’”
As uncertainty reigns in this world from many areas, do you try to be Atlas or do you trust the one who has the whole world in his hands? The choice is yours.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
