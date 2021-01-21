FROM THE PULPIT: You aren't really all alone

Have you ever been alone? I mean, have you ever been really all alone?
I lived by myself for nearly two years in Marion before I came to Martinsville. It gets on your nerves. I was fine as long as I went to work or had laundry to do or a yard to mow, but when I was home on the weekends, there was not that much to do.
I found that even though I stayed occupied by cleaning the house, going to the grocery or checking movies out of the library, the aloneness was deafening. It is funny how being all alone can be so loud.
Silence, as is said, can be golden, but utter silence screams at you.
I was blessed to have plugged into a good church family who often called me through the week or even went out to lunch with me. There were many activities at the church, and, if I did not work a weekend in overtime, I could freely attend many of them.
I found myself looking forward to Sundays and time with my church family.
Now, amid the pandemic, we often can't even have that extra time with those we call brothers and sisters in Christ. All the things we held dear, as a society, have just about ground to a halt.
There are no sports to speak of, no school games to go to when it should be the height of basketball season, no concerts we can attend or plays to go see, and having many people under one roof even for worship just doesn't seem like a great idea in light of a virus that is highly contagious.
Aloneness, depression and isolation will become -- and are becoming -- as bad as the disease itself.
But guess what? God's word tells us that, as Christians, you and I are never really ever fully alone. That's right.
Jesus himself said, "Be sure of this. I am with you always, even to the end of the age." Matthew 28:20.
Jesus tells us no matter what happens, no matter how dark it seems, no matter how dire the situation around us, he will never leave us or forsake us. He is as close as a prayer and as tangible as the words we read from in the word of God.
If you are feeling all alone, just remember Jesus has promised he will never leave you, and as his beloved brother or sister in the faith, you are part of his eternal family.
Even in the Old Testament, the Israelites enjoyed the protection of God as they faced foreign armies, and it was God who fought, not with them, but for them, when they put their trust in him.
Deuteronomy 31:6 says, "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."
Through trust in Jesus and faith in his care for us, we can be confident that he will never leave us, nor are we ever alone.