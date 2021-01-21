FROM THE PULPIT: You aren't really all alone

Have you ever been alone? I mean, have you ever been really all alone?

I lived by myself for nearly two years in Marion before I came to Martinsville. It gets on your nerves. I was fine as long as I went to work or had laundry to do or a yard to mow, but when I was home on the weekends, there was not that much to do.

I found that even though I stayed occupied by cleaning the house, going to the grocery or checking movies out of the library, the aloneness was deafening. It is funny how being all alone can be so loud.

Silence, as is said, can be golden, but utter silence screams at you.

I was blessed to have plugged into a good church family who often called me through the week or even went out to lunch with me. There were many activities at the church, and, if I did not work a weekend in overtime, I could freely attend many of them.

I found myself looking forward to Sundays and time with my church family.

Now, amid the pandemic, we often can't even have that extra time with those we call brothers and sisters in Christ. All the things we held dear, as a society, have just about ground to a halt.