FROM THE PULPIT: You have to learn to be happy with 'crumbled cookies'

I remember one particular Halloween when I "cross-dressed" as a witch. Don't worry. I don't practice such now and still prefer blue jeans. Yet, it use to be fun around our house to do that.
Dad was much taller than my mother, and she would dress as a farmer, complete with a fake beard, while he would dress like Eva Gabor from "Green Acres." I would be a little girl, complete with lipstick and eye shadow. I have a picture somewhere when we did that for a school function around Halloween, and it is amazing how much Dad looked like his mother when he was in drag, just with a five o'clock shadow.
Those were the good old days when you could do such and not worry about warping your children's mental image of themselves.
Back to Halloween. On Halloween when I was a witch, we went to a neighbor's trailer, and she had made homemade cookies and put them in zip-lock bags. This was long before you had to worry about razor blades and needles in your candy bars.
I did the proper routine of knocking on the door, waiting patiently for it to open, and when it did, saying, "Trick or treat, please?"
She told me to come in, and she placed the cookies in my bag. I noticed this particular bunch was not altogether firm but crumbled and broken. On her kitchen counter, I had also noticed when I came in, that there were fresh apples, bright red, and very appealing. To my young mind fresh, red apples looked a whole lot better than the prospect of broken cookies.
I went to the door, stopped dead in my tracks, turned to the counter, took out the cookies, and left them beside the apple I quickly lifted and placed in my bag. Mom sternly stopped me at the door and wanted to know why had I done such a rude thing.
The lady, a family friend and distant relative, graciously said she didn't blame me at all. She would want an apple too, as opposed to broken cookies. She let me keep the apple. Looking back it was really a rude thing for any child to do, and I wish she had backed up my mother on the original decision to keep the cookies and take back the apple.
Right after Halloween, we prepare for the Thanksgiving season. You see, you and I cannot be very thankful unless we are content with what we have. We can't be content with what we have unless we are able to accept what has been earned or given.
Sometimes life can hand you "crumbled cookies." We should be just as thankful for the small stuff as we are whenever we enjoy a real feast! The simple fact is if we are not thankful for little things we won't likely be thankful when big things come our way, too.
I have a preacher friend I have not been able to see very much of because of COVID-19, but, when you do see him, he wears a baseball cap that says, "Too blessed to be stressed!"
He is not telling the world that he doesn't have trouble, but he is witnessing the fact that the blessings he has allowed him to manage the stressful situations in his life.
In Philippians 4:11-12, the apostle Paul could say, "...For I have learned to be content regardless of my circumstances. I know how to live humbly and I know how to abound. I am accustomed to any and every situation-to being filled and being hungry, to having plenty and having need."
Paul knew what it was to have "crumbled cookies" and to enjoy a bright, red apple too. Do we? The secret of being content is not in having your desires met.
The secret to being thankful is not to try to gain more blessings but to be satisfied counting the ones that you have.
"Count your blessings, name them one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done." May you count your many blessings during this time in which we remember to give thanks to a gracious Lord.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
