FROM THE PULPIT: You have to learn to be happy with 'crumbled cookies'

I went to the door, stopped dead in my tracks, turned to the counter, took out the cookies, and left them beside the apple I quickly lifted and placed in my bag. Mom sternly stopped me at the door and wanted to know why had I done such a rude thing.

The lady, a family friend and distant relative, graciously said she didn't blame me at all. She would want an apple too, as opposed to broken cookies. She let me keep the apple. Looking back it was really a rude thing for any child to do, and I wish she had backed up my mother on the original decision to keep the cookies and take back the apple.

Right after Halloween, we prepare for the Thanksgiving season. You see, you and I cannot be very thankful unless we are content with what we have. We can't be content with what we have unless we are able to accept what has been earned or given.

Sometimes life can hand you "crumbled cookies." We should be just as thankful for the small stuff as we are whenever we enjoy a real feast! The simple fact is if we are not thankful for little things we won't likely be thankful when big things come our way, too.

I have a preacher friend I have not been able to see very much of because of COVID-19, but, when you do see him, he wears a baseball cap that says, "Too blessed to be stressed!"