Giving -- like worshiping -- is different for churches in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

If you would’ve told most churchgoers at the beginning of the year that they would go months without attending service while surrounded by other worshipers, they might have offered to pray for you.
But in March, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Virginia, most churches closed their physical doors and invited members instead to open virtual windows – on their computers.
Or they got creative with drive-thru sermons, parking lot services and outdoor events to help gather in the safest ways possible.
Take Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville for example. The Rev. Nicholas Hull describes services “three times a day, seven days a week, on Facebook Live” led by its priest, lay members of the church and a retired Baptist minister. And on Sunday, he said, “Our morning prayer service is on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. each week.”
Christ Episcopal Church, located at 311 E Church St in Martinsville, also holds an outdoor evening service each Sunday at 5 p.m. in the amphitheater behind the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
Just down the road, at 23 Starling Ave., First Baptist Church of Martinsville took a similar approach to offering a safe service style. So are the four Seventh-day Adventist congregations in the area. And various denominations have various other approaches.
But most share one thing in common, regardless of denomination or theology: They haven’t been able to pass the plate among members or count on in-person giving to pay the bills and do the Lord’s work.
Churches weren’t the only buildings that closed as the nation went into shutdown mode. Several businesses furloughed employees, laid off workers or closed altogether.
Nationally, more than 20 million Americans have found themselves out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
Churches, suddenly found themselves limited in ways to collect money – you can’t pass the plate or collect from boxes at the alter if no one’s in the room – and church budgets have taken a financial hit: no services, members with limited income and in many cases no financial foundation in place.
Approximately one-third of American churches have no savings, according to the 2018-2019 National Congregations Study. The study also revealed that only 20% of congregations streamed their services online and found that less than half of churches had an online donation option.
Christ Episcopal Church wasn’t immune to the economic impact of the pandemic, Hull said, but it found ways to pull together and made it through the initial hit.
“The virus has been a disruption to our financial system,” Hull said. “We have responded by doubling down on our community outreach, and our congregation, as well as the greater community, has shown us generosity in turn by helping us pay for our weekly free meals.”
Besides continuing the community meals each Wednesday, money that people pledge to the church pays for a variety of functions. What’s considered tithe, or 10% of one’s income, goes to support the operational cost of the church, which also benefits the congregation’s outreach efforts.
Hull said that the church has a robust system that supports the greater community that is separate from the operational budget to ensure that the church can continue its outreach efforts regardless of the status of the operational account.
Other accounts, like the endowed and donation-driven Mission Fund, not only assist the church outreach programs but also fund Grace Network and other local nonprofit organizations. The Mission Committee takes applications and meets monthly to distribute funds.
The Rector’s Discretionary Fund goes to assist individuals and is confidential due to its pastoral nature. The policy of the church is that the plate offering on the first Sunday of the month goes to this fund. It is the policy of the current Rector that any honorarium given for a baptism, wedding or funeral goes to this fund as well.
“Each year we are surprised to find that our plate offering continues to grow. This is money that comes in from visitors and those who do not pledge,” Hull said. “Since there is no good way of replicating this virtually, we will have less money for programs until the pandemic is over.”
First Baptist doing OK
First Baptist Church, the Rev. Libby Grammer noted, for the first time in its 135-year history in the city adopted a fully online viewing option and has and various channels for delivering its message.
“We also began a new outdoor, casual service for the community to come to at 9 a.m. on Sundays called The Open Church this month,” Grammer said. “Outside of the building on the front plaza, we still keep our distance and wear masks when near each other, but we have a little more freedom to spread out in worship together. All are welcome – come and see what's going on at the corner of Starling and Mulberry.”
And she said that First Baptist plans to resume in-person church services on Sept. 13, with physical distancing, masks and an abundance of safety precautions. She plans to also continue streaming the service for those who still wish to worship remotely.
She said the church's finances didn’t take a noticeable hit, even as coronavirus cases rose in the Martinsville area.
“We have a generous congregation of people who have really stepped up to make sure we can continue to minister to our church family and community,” she said. “We are blessed by their generosity. We hope and expect this trend to continue.”
Tithes and offerings at First Baptist go toward the general budget for the church, or they can be designated to specific funds. For example, Grammer noted that a regular giver may pledge to donate a certain amount for the operating budget of the church, which includes things like the power bill, personnel costs and overhead budgets for missions, children's programs, music, the library and annual denominational giving. People also elect to give to specific fundraisers, such as the recent Feeding First missions ministry that bought meals for front-line workers and delivered them with prayer cards.
Additionally, the First Baptist Church Early Learning Center remained open for parents’ daycare and preschool needs during the pandemic. Even though some parents worked from home and kept their children with them daily, many still elected to pay either full or half-tuition to retain their child’s spot in the program.
Grammer noted that those contributions kept the program afloat financially and also allowed the center to serve the needs of front-line workers who needed child care.
Grammer said she sympathized with families facing economic uncertainty during the pandemic and surmised why many church budgets have dropped as a result.
“I think certainly some regular givers to many causes are facing difficulty being as generous when faced with job loss and other economic factors, such as suddenly needing full day childcare for school age children. I think generally too, some givers tend to be more regular about giving when they are regularly attending church in person, so that can have some impact as well. It definitely pays to have an online giving option, even if there's a small fee for the church.
“We implemented online giving last summer, and we certainly have not regretted it. Thankfully, as mentioned, our church has not faced enough downturn to speak to specifics here. But I know that's a reality for many, many churches. I think too it's a clarion call for those of us who still have our income to give even more generously and sacrificially to churches and other important causes who could face dire circumstances without our generosity.”
Seventh-day structure
Luis Beltre Jr. serves as the minister for four Seventh-day Adventist congregations – Martinsville at 339 Chatham Road, Stuart at 220 Patrick Ave, Danville at 1543 Piney Forest Road and South Boston at 1617 Jeffress Blvd. – and each has “embraced a virtual church service through our church YouTube channel and Zoom video and phone conferencing. This allowed us to stay connected with most of our members and continue to minister to them during the lockdown period,” Beltre said.
“Now that houses of worship can open again, we’ve transitioned back, safely, to church gathering by practicing temperature checks and giving our guests masks to wear during the service, providing hand sanitizer stations in key locations and ushers who show people where to sit in our new seating arrangement.”
Beltre said that, in his district, pledge funds initially dropped but since have leveled out. In some cases, the church funds are now doing well, and in others finances are even better than before the pandemic hit. Beltre noted that he praises God for those who have continued to give faithfully during the challenging times.
The traditional 10% tithe doesn’t stay with each local church. Instead, it’s collected and distributed throughout the world. Offerings given traditionally remain with each individual congregation.
“Our church organization is unique in the sense that all our tithes go to the state or regional, union, division and General Conference, where it then is distributed to state, national and global regions that most need financial support around the world. All ministers of our church receive a standard salary from these tithes,” Beltre said. “Our church is in more than 200 countries around the world, where we have churches, schools and hospitals operating and furthering the gospel commission. The offerings received go toward the local church budget, so on a local level often depend on our members’ generosity with their tithes and offerings to help us continue to operate and further our ministry work in the area.”
Money isn’t everything
As the country faces a variety of reopening strategies, it’s likely that faith-based giving will increase as a result. However, Hull expressed that building up the budget isn’t the main concern at Christ Episcopal.
“In this situation, I believe that the saint is the one with the fewest lapses of attention, and Christ Church will be vigilant in respecting the tremendous gift of life that God has given us. Anything less is sinful,” he said.
“Our first priority is to the health and wellbeing of our members and neighbors, so we are not making any decisions based on finances. When we do open up, it will be done slowly, intentionally and prayerfully. We will continue to accept checks in the mail and virtual giving, but passing the plate will be out of the question for the foreseeable future.”
Grammer said First Baptist also plans to put its members first but offered a different take on in-person donations.
“We plan of course to continue the option of online giving. We also plan to have an offering plate at the door of the sanctuary where those who would like to drop their tithe or offering on Sunday as part of worship can still do so safely without sharing the passed plate with their neighbors,” Grammer said. “And some who choose to worship virtually – high-risk folks, those in retirement communities – can still send in their donation to our church office, which has remained open during the pandemic.”
Beltre also said the various giving options -- online, by mail or in-person with a stationary collection plate available at the end of the service – are important.
“Tithes and offerings are essential,” he said, “for covering the day-to-day expenses of maintaining a church building and continue to provide the much needed financial support our various outreach and evangelistic ministries need.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.