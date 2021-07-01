God sends us postcards all the time

Facebook has its positives and negatives, and the negatives can seem to outweigh the positives. People can lash out anonymously and say things they would never say to anyone face to face. Relationships can be broken and careers can be ruined by the power and misuse of people's words on this platform.

Yet, recently, I was blessed with something positive.

Relatives and friends have shared pictures of their vacations. One was in Hawaii for a 2-week period visiting his daughter and son-n-law. Hawaii was so blue and gorgeous, with different beaches and no lack of sights to see.

A cousin met his brother and showed the awesome Grand Tetons, with snow-covered tops even at this time of the year, and then Yosemite National Park and Old Faithful and the hot water springs that looked like mirrored reflecting pools.

Another friend shared pictures from Arizona and the red rock mountains there, as well as the Grand Canyon.

Our Lord has created a beautiful world, diverse and awesome in its scope and beauty.

God's word says that even if we did not have the testimony of his word, his creation would be enough to witness to his reality.