God sends us postcards all the time

Facebook has its positives and negatives, and the negatives can seem to outweigh the positives. People can lash out anonymously and say things they would never say to anyone face to face. Relationships can be broken and careers can be ruined by the power and misuse of people's words on this platform.
Yet, recently, I was blessed with something positive.
Relatives and friends have shared pictures of their vacations. One was in Hawaii for a 2-week period visiting his daughter and son-n-law. Hawaii was so blue and gorgeous, with different beaches and no lack of sights to see.
A cousin met his brother and showed the awesome Grand Tetons, with snow-covered tops even at this time of the year, and then Yosemite National Park and Old Faithful and the hot water springs that looked like mirrored reflecting pools.
Another friend shared pictures from Arizona and the red rock mountains there, as well as the Grand Canyon.
Our Lord has created a beautiful world, diverse and awesome in its scope and beauty.
God's word says that even if we did not have the testimony of his word, his creation would be enough to witness to his reality.
The apostle Paul, in Romans 1:20, says, "For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities -- his eternal power and divine nature -- have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse."
In the Psalms, King David said in Psalm 19:1, "The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands."
You and I can trust in our own wisdom or the latest self-help books to make sense of life. Or we can see the fingerprint of God on our lives and over the entire world.
I may never go to some of those beautiful places my friends have gone to, but I am thankful they shared the pictures ... and they shared a glimpse of who God is.
May you see him in your world too.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
Tags
- Love
- Bible
- Valentine's Day
- Relationshps
- Jesus
- Scripture
- Try
- Paul
- Military
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Politics
- Virus
- Death Rate
- War
- Munition
- Philippians
- Epidemiologist
- Mask
- Freedom
- Trump
- Apple
- Halloween
- Clothing
- Accessory
- Eva Gabor
- Cookie
- Dad
- Blue Jeans
- Food
- Christmas
- Play
- Christianity
- Worship
- Church
- Musical
- Cantata
- Special
- Parade
- Supporter
- Kingdom
- Institutes
- Peacemaker
- Tradition
- Country
- Survival
- Dover
- Georgetown
- Money
- Economics
- Heaven
- Evil
- Lack
- Almighty
- Religion
- Lord
- Advent
- Mountain
- Nation
- Israel
- Isaiah
- Jacob
- Coming
- George Herbert
- Christmastime
- Lion
- Peace
- Zoology
- Giver
- Leopard
- Hatred
- Discord
- Period
- Joy
- Botany
- Sorrow
- Wilderness
- Gladness
- God
- Linguistics
- Mary
- Gabriel
- Behold
- Righteousness
- Commerce
- Phone Call
- Phone
- Work
- Fear
- Faith
- Larry King Live
- Barbara Walters
- Mortal
- Timothy
- Psalm
- Aloneness
- Word
- Old Testament
- Jesus Himself
- Israelites
- Isolation
- Silence
- Deuteronomy
- Warren Wiersbe
- Clothes
- Luke
- Roy
- Sin
- Gwen Ford Faulkenberry
- Christian
- Henrietta Lacks
- Oncology
- Genetics
- Cancer
- John
- Disease
- Doctor
- Cell
- H.o.p.e.
- Hope
- Misery
- Friend
- Loved One
- Holy Spirit
- Charles Spurgeon
- Name
- Corinthian
- Hela
- Proverb
- Training
- Wife
- Evening
- Animal
- German Shepherd
- Preacher
- Lazarus
- Gospel
- Growing
- Shame
- Patience
- Soul
- Wish
- Saying
- Infection
- John Maxwell
- Meme
- Youtube
- Precaution
- David
- Temptation
- Absalom
- Satan
- Foe
- Wrath
- Justice
- Prize
- Student
- Crime
- Lie
- Cash
- Desk
- Hell
- Seed
- Harvest
- Agriculture
- Mark
- Plant
- Sower
- Soil
- Seedling
- Disciple
- Membership
- Iron
- Presbyterian
- Affliction
- Enthusiasm
- Worry
- Sport
- Dog
- New Testament
- Perseverance
- Testing
- Hydrography
- Ripple
- Pond
- Body Of Water
- James
- Lake
- Trial
- William Shatner
- Headline
- Holiness
- Saint
- Theology
- Topic
- Resemblance
- Him Every Day
- Ethics
- Meteorology
- Hot Weather
- Bug
- Tough Guy
- Father
- Brain
- Newberg
- Meditation
- Compassion
- Scientist
- Andrew Newberg
- Picture
- Negative
- Photography
- Positive
- Spring
- Hawaii
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!