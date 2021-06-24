Here's how to find your path to joy

Studies by the University of Pennsylvania and one Andrew Newberg found that meditation on positive things influenced the brain in a positive way. The greatest improvements happened when participants focused solely on God’s love.

Such meditation was associated with growth in the prefrontal cortex, where reason, judgment, empathy, sympathy and compassion came from. But the greatest discovery was seen when scientists realized God's love and other-centered thinking also improved critical thinking and memory as well.

This thinking actually stimulates the brain to heal and grow. God-love is the love that is self-sacrificing, giving, serving and reaching others for the sakes of their souls. It was the very love that compelled God’s son to die on a cross for my sins and for yours.

Don’t you love it when science confirms what the word of God has said all along? Scientists may not acknowledge it, but you don’t have to look too far to see that God and his word confirm it very much.

There has been an acrostic that has been around forever that says “JOY.” It stands for Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last. It is a good way to remember that true joy comes from thinking of others more than yourself and serving them in the name and with the love of Jesus.