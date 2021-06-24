Here's how to find your path to joy

Studies by the University of Pennsylvania and one Andrew Newberg found that meditation on positive things influenced the brain in a positive way. The greatest improvements happened when participants focused solely on God’s love.
Such meditation was associated with growth in the prefrontal cortex, where reason, judgment, empathy, sympathy and compassion came from. But the greatest discovery was seen when scientists realized God's love and other-centered thinking also improved critical thinking and memory as well.
This thinking actually stimulates the brain to heal and grow. God-love is the love that is self-sacrificing, giving, serving and reaching others for the sakes of their souls. It was the very love that compelled God’s son to die on a cross for my sins and for yours.
Don’t you love it when science confirms what the word of God has said all along? Scientists may not acknowledge it, but you don’t have to look too far to see that God and his word confirm it very much.
There has been an acrostic that has been around forever that says “JOY.” It stands for Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last. It is a good way to remember that true joy comes from thinking of others more than yourself and serving them in the name and with the love of Jesus.
Paul says in Philippians 2:3-4, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should not look only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
Putting others before ourselves is the path to happiness and the way of true love. Likewise, Paul tells us in Colossians 3:12, “…as the elect of God, holy and beloved clothe yourselves with hearts of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”
It is the way we show we have submitted to God and his will, by living not just for ourselves but for those around us.
The story goes that after Mark Twain made his triumphant tour through Europe, where he was honored by great universities and kings, his daughter said, “Daddy, I guess pretty soon you will now everybody except God.”
The truth is, it doesn’t matter who you or I know or how many people know us. Ultimately, knowing God is the only relationship that matters for eternity, and it begins with accepting his love and his grace.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church
of Martinsville.