Hughes: Baptism is not necessary for salvation

The thief on the cross was not baptized when he was saved. People will say he died under the Old Covenant, but if you go by the Bible he died under the New Covenant when he was saved.

Let me ask you a question: Did the thief die before Jesus died? The Bible gives us the answer in John 19: 31-33. Jesus died first so the thief died under the New Covenant according to Hebrews 9:12-17. The New Covenant came in to affect when Jesus died.

I would like to ask those who are in a church that believes you must be baptized to consider some questions. Have you ever heard your preacher preach on Romans 1:16? “The Gospel is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth.”

You won’t hear that message in your church. We know what the Gospel is as it is plainly given in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4: the death, burial and Resurrection. No baptism is mentioned in the gospel.

Paul said in 1 Corinthians 1:17, “For Christ sent me not to baptize but to preach the gospel.” Question: How could Paul make that statement if you need to be baptized to be saved? He couldn’t.

Paul was asked the question in Acts 16:30-31: “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” His answer was: Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shall be saved. Paul, the great apostle, preached by grace are ye saved through faith, not baptism.

In Acts 20:19-27, Paul’s message preached the counsel of God, not baptism. According to your preacher, when is a person saved? He may say you must hear the Word, you must believe the Gospel, you must repent, you must confess, and you must be baptized. Ask him to give you one passage in the Bible without skipping all over the Bible where it says that. He won’t be able to do it.

After you do all those five things you must keep doing what they say or you will be lost. You really never have the assurance of eternal life with their teaching.

Folks, you can live under grace or stay in bondage with their teaching on salvation. I can give you one verse in the Bible that will tell you that you can have full assurance of eternal life.

By the way, in the book of Acts people received the Holy Ghost three different ways. In Acts 2:38, they were baptized in Jesus’s name. In Acts 8:17, they laid their hands on them and they received the Holy Ghost. In Acts 10:43, through His name whosoever believeth in him shall receive remission of sins.

Did you notice that in Acts 10:43-47 they had their sins forgiven, they received the Holy Ghost and were not baptized? Again, you can live in Grace or in bondage under their teaching. Compare Galatians 1:8-9 to what you’ve been taught.