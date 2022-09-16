Hughes: Believe first, then be baptized

So many churches have a different view on the method of baptism, the meaning of baptism and the motive for baptism. I am not interested in any church doctrine on baptism that isn’t the Bible baptism.

This writer believes that Bible baptism is very clear on the method, the meaning and the motive for baptism. Let’s first look at the method.

In Mark 1:9-11 we see our Lord Jesus Christ starting His ministry being baptized. What was the method? It was by immersion. In verse 10 it says coming up out of the water. Another example is the Ethiopian eunuch in Acts 8:35-40. Look at verse 39. Once again it said come up out of the water. Once again it was by immersion. Bible baptism is by immersion.

Secondly, let’s look at the meaning of Bible baptism. In Romans 6:4-7 it pictures the saving work of the Lord Jesus Christ. In Romans 6:4 it says buried with him by baptism into death. When he died, we died. Baptism pictures death.

Romans 6:4 also pictures resurrection like as Christ was raised up. Verses 5-6 says we also were raised up to walk in newness of life. Read Romans 6:4-7 and then compare it to I Cor. 15:1-4 Bible baptism how it pictures the Gospel. You can see why Satan wants to distort baptism and destroy the symbolism of the gospel.

Baptism is again that we are buried with him. If you were baptized before you were saved it was not according to Bible baptism. That would be like having your funeral before you die!

The Bible is always believe first, then be baptized. Matthew 28:19 says to make disciples first they must be believers before they can be disciples then baptize them. Baptizing someone before they are a believer is not in the Bible. Acts 2:41; Acts 8:35-40; Acts 10:43-48; Acts 16:30-33

Lastly, we will look at the motive. The motive is to identify with the Lord Jesus Christ and his death, burial and resurrection which conveys the message of the Gospel that saved us. When I stand in the baptistry I’m saying I died to self and when I go under the water I am identifying with Christ’s death and when I come up out of the water I am identifying with His resurrection. I now belong to Jesus. This is the first commandment that every believer should follow—Matthew 28:19-20.

Let me ask you: According to Bible baptism, have you been baptized according to the Bible? First saved, and then baptized.