James Pence: A test of our faith

Three ladies were discussing the trials of getting older. The first one said, “Sometimes I catch myself with a jar of mayonnaise in my hand standing in front of the fridge and I can’t remember if I should put it away or make a sandwich.”

The second one said, “Well, sometimes I find myself on the landing of the stairs and can’t recall if I need to go up or stay down.”

The third one said, “Well, I don’t have that problem, knock on wood,” as she rapped her knuckles on the coffee table and then added, “That must be the door. I’ll see who it is.”

From memory loss to bad relationships, financial troubles and physical or emotional problems trials can be, and often are, a test of our faith.

Paul confirms what Peter says in I Corinthians 3:12-13 where he writes, “If anyone builds on this foundation using gold, silver, costly stones, wood, hay or straw, their work will be shown for what it is because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work.”

The idea is, we want to make it to heaven not with lesser works of wood, hay, and straw which are easily burned up, but more like gold and silver which are refined in the fires of affliction as we take precious works to heaven with us.

And the thing is, God may seem distant to us when we endure these trials as if we have no answer or word from Him. But as Dr. David Jeremiah says, “When you are going through something hard and you wonder where God is, remember the teacher is always quiet during a test.”

Very true. Never had a teacher talk to us in High School or College during a test; they’d just monitor it and be quiet while we took the thing. God can often be the same way as we face our own trials and wonder where He is.

It’s not that He isn’t around. He is, but as the teacher, He is quiet during the test as we figure out how we will respond and what we will do as we go through what has been called the furnace of affliction. Having gone through it we can rejoice with inexpressible joy as we experience salvation.

One purpose is to receive the salvation of your souls. I Peter 1: 8-9 says “Though you have not seen him, yet you love him, and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”

Here our love for Christ doesn’t depend on our outward personal acquaintance, and this is love too deep for words as it is unspeakable and full of glory. 2 Corinthians 12:14, “(Paul speaks of one who was …) caught up to paradise and heard inexpressible things, things that no one is permitted to tell.”

Heaven is such a bliss-filled place that we can only imagine the foretaste of the glory that it will be, and our words fail us. So, we can endure trials and hardships because we know ultimately there is coming the return of Jesus and salvation of our souls and so we face them with faith and great joy.

“Joy inexpressible” occurs only here in the New Testament and it is a joy so profound words cannot express it.

Charles Spurgeon is quoted as saying, “There is a marvelous medicinal power in joy. Most medicines are distasteful but this, which is the best of all medicines, is sweet to the taste and comforting to the heart…the grace of joy is contagious.”

When we’re faced with trials we can rest, we can have joy knowing that God will carry us through or either provide the eternal home He has promised for those who love Him and long for His appearing. Basically, one is a winner either way.

So, ours is not to fret and worry through the trials but to trust God that He is working all things out for our own good, that we can rejoice despite being grieved by the trials we endure, see that our faith is being tested and refined, purified and we’re receiving the salvation of our souls.

James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

