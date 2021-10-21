James Pence: We're good at judging but not discerning

John 8:1-12 shows us Jesus teaching in the temple when the Scribes and Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery -- the very act, they tell him. They inquire about what should be done with her, trying, no doubt, to trip Jesus up in his answer.

It is funny that they really didn’t care what the right answer was so much as having an answer that would prove Jesus to be a fraud and a religious charlatan.

We see that instead of giving them an answer for any of it, he simply takes a stick and scribbles in the sand. Some believe he was writing out the entire law concerning those caught in adultery which was to bring both the man and woman to light and stone them both as their punishment. Others think Jesus was merely just scribbling, making nonsense lines and letters perhaps.

It served its purpose because it was a dramatic pause to what he would then tell them, when he said, “You that are without sin, cast the first stone.”

Who knows? In a male-dominated society perhaps the majority of the men assembled had been guilty of adultery also, and so one by one you can almost imagine the sounds of the large stones dropping into a useless pile. Jesus asks the woman where her accusers and she says, ”No one."