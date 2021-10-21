James Pence: We're good at judging but not discerning

John 8:1-12 shows us Jesus teaching in the temple when the Scribes and Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery -- the very act, they tell him. They inquire about what should be done with her, trying, no doubt, to trip Jesus up in his answer.
It is funny that they really didn’t care what the right answer was so much as having an answer that would prove Jesus to be a fraud and a religious charlatan.
We see that instead of giving them an answer for any of it, he simply takes a stick and scribbles in the sand. Some believe he was writing out the entire law concerning those caught in adultery which was to bring both the man and woman to light and stone them both as their punishment. Others think Jesus was merely just scribbling, making nonsense lines and letters perhaps.
It served its purpose because it was a dramatic pause to what he would then tell them, when he said, “You that are without sin, cast the first stone.”
Who knows? In a male-dominated society perhaps the majority of the men assembled had been guilty of adultery also, and so one by one you can almost imagine the sounds of the large stones dropping into a useless pile. Jesus asks the woman where her accusers and she says, ”No one."
He then says in verse 11, “Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more.”
As Christians, we are awfully good at judging but we seem to lack discerning. There is a difference. Discernment has to do with determining whether an action is lawful, useful, or against the will of God while judging tends to condemn a person outright just because one has set themselves up as a judge. The Bible tells us we can have judgment begin with the house of God (I Peter 4:17). Paul says in I Corinthians 5:12, “It isn’t my responsibility to judge outsiders, but it certainly is your responsibility to judge those inside the church who are sinning” (NLT).
The idea is, the ones outside of Christ are obviously already lost in their sin, and they likely know it. The ones inside the church who continue on in sin give the cause of Christ a black eye and are to be rightly judged for it.
Someone once said, “When you are pointing the finger at someone else there are three fingers and a thumb pointing back at you.”
The Pharisees and Scribes would have been better off thinking of their own sins first before they judged the woman caught in adultery for hers. And so should we whenever we are tempted to judge someone else.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.