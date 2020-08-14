Martinsville-area church briefs: Aug. 14

FISH FRY
Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville, will hold a drive-thru fish fry at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Fish or chicken sandwich will be $5. Fish or chicken dinner with slaw, baked or green beans, potato salad, dessert, bread, drink will be $8.
HOMECOMING SERVICE
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett, will have Homecoming service at 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Pnuemia Pit, located on the church grounds beside the cemetery on the right side. Refreshments will be provided before before service begins. Speaker will be Marty Doss. Assistance will be available for those who need help from parking to sitting.
CHURCH OPENINGS
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have in-person Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 276-632-2609.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship in the sanctuary Sunday at 11 a.m. with streaming also on the church Facebook page. Temperatures will be checked, face mask are required, will be supplied, and social distancing observed. The church will be sanitized before each service
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, will have Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. These services will also be live-streamed through 87.9 FM. Please wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is providing in-person weekly worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available online at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com, and Facebook Live is available on Sunday mornings for those who feel safer at home at FirstBaptistChurchRidgeway. Leaders are using online video conferencing collaboration technology to support Sunday school, youth, children’s and other operational meetings
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will begin church services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, has socially distanced live worship in the main sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as well as live-stream worship over the church’s Facebook page at the same time. The 9 a.m. service is contemporary, and the 11 a.m. service is traditional.
Fort Trial Baptist Church will have indoor worship on Sunday in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. For more information concerning guidelines, visit www.forttrialbaptist.com or call 276-629-2964.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has resumed regular church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, is open at 11 a.m. Sunday. All those attending are asked to wear protective masks. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided for you. Governmental health recommendations will be observed. DVDs are available for those unable to attend.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount will have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. The churches will continue to stream Mass on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that will follow state protocol.
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, has canceled services in the building and has them online.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville’s Early Learning Center is open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
VIRTUAL SERVICES
Grace Presbyterian Church has weekly online worship services, posted on its Facebook page and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has worship service via conference call on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. To access service, call 605-472-5358. The access code is 5229908.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, goes Facebook Live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will have Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #44188854 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will use Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Morning prayer on the church’s Facebook page every weekday at 9 a.m. and noon prayer on Mount Bethel’s Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is having worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m. at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Call the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for prayer, at noon and at 5 p.m. for evening prayer. Sunday prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour is over Zoom.
Hillcrest Baptist Church has Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services on the church’s Facebook page and website.
First Baptist Church of Bassett is streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook. Children’s church is conducted over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Wednesday devotion goes out over Facebook, and videos from Sunday and Wednesday are posted to YouTube and at FirstBaptistBassett.com.
First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have Sunday worship at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Adult Sunday school is at 9 a.m. via Zoom; youth Bible study at 3 p.m. Mondays via Zoom; and adult Bible study of Psalms, at 6 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. For more information, call 276-632-3431 or email office@firstpresbyterianmartinsville.org These services held until further notice.
Stone Memorial Christian Church has services at 10:25 a.m. Sunday and “weekday encouragement” at noon, both on its Facebook page. People can pick up prepackaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have for Communion during the Sunday service.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:10 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Christ Episcopal Church Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page and has messages led by children. It also is starting outdoor services.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/ DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have drive-in parking lot worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice. In case of rain, worship will be in the sanctuary, which is sanitized with social distancing enforces and the wearing of masks is required. Bible study is each Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both of these services are on Facebook live and conference call. The conference call number is 605-475-3235, access code is 849706. For information, contact Mary R. Mason at 276-732-6863.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have drive-in service at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting, through July. Sound is transmitted through FM channel 88.7 within a 1-mile radius. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., has drive-in prayer at 7 p.m. on Friday for 15 minutes, weather permitting. On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will be a drive-in worship service. People must remain in their cars during these services. Friday’s Prayer and Sunday services will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the drive-in service at 11:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in services, at 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 107.7.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
