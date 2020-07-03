Martinsville-area church briefs: July 3

REVIVAL IN THE WOODS
Revival in the Woods, 96 Grander Drive, Bassett, will be at 6 p.m. daily July 10-11. Evangelist Kevin Clapp will preach, and Hali Day will lead the music. Bring a chair. For more information, contact James Clifton via Facebook or at 276-224-7539.
CHURCH OPENINGS
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has resumed regular church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, will open for its 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. All those attending are asked to wear protective masks. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided for you. Governmental health recommendations will be observed. DVDs are available for those unable to attend.
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will have service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing will be observed, and the entire building will be sanitized before each service. The service also is streamed live on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., streamed on Facebook and conference call simultaneously. The number is 605-475-3235, access code 849706#.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount will have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. The churches will continue to stream Mass on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Road, Danville, will have drive-in services at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot through the month of July.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have drive-in service on Sunday at 10 a.m. There will also be a celebration of the mortgage burning.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that will follow state protocol.
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, has canceled services in the building and has them online.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville’s Early Learning Center is open normal hours, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
VIRTUAL SERVICES
Grace Presbyterian Church has weekly online worship services posted on its Facebook page and website on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The church website is www.gracechurchmartinsville.org.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has worship service via conference call on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. during the pandemic. To access service, call 605-472-5358. The access code is 5229908.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, goes Facebook Live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will have Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #44188854 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will use Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday and then share the video on its YouTube channel for viewing for those who don’t use Facebook.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Morning prayer on the church’s Facebook page every weekday at 9 a.m. and noon prayer on Mount Bethel’s Facebook page.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is having worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m. at http://www.foresthillspc.com/. Current and archived sermons can be found at http://www.foresthillspc.com/sermons.html. Services and activities at the church are not scheduled during this time. Call the church’s office at 276-632-5411 for assistance or questions.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is having weekly worship events at http://firstbaptistchurchridgeway.com. For worship, leaders are using a hybrid approach involving contributions by all church members to a produced online event. The church is using Cisco Webex and other online video-conferencing collaboration services to support Sunday school, youth and children’s meetings and regular operational meetings.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online services Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for prayer, noon for noonday service and 5 p.m. for evening prayer and a Sunday prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at www.christchurchmvl.org or on Facebook. Follow along the Book of Common Prayer, available at www.bcponline.org. Coffee hour is over Zoom.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church has livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on the its Facebook page. The service will include music, prayer and a message from Pastor Mike Hatfield.
Hillcrest Baptist Church has Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services on the church’s Facebook page and website.
First Baptist Church of Bassett is streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook. Children’s church is conducted over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Wednesday devotion goes out over Facebook, and videos from Sunday and Wednesday are posted to YouTube and at FirstBaptistBassett.com.
First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have Sunday worship at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Adult Sunday school is at 9 a.m. via Zoom; youth Bible study at 3 p.m. Mondays via Zoom; and adult Bible study of Psalms, at 6 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. For more information, call 276-632-3431 or email office@firstpresbyterianmartinsville.org These services held until further notice.
Stone Memorial Christian Church has services at 10:25 a.m. Sunday and “weekday encouragement” at noon, both on its Facebook page. People can pick up prepackaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have for Communion during the Sunday service.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Wednesday services both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren posts on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sundays and then posts the video to YouTube.
Christ Episcopal Church‘s Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page and has messages led by children. It also is starting outdoor services.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/ DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have Sunday morning drive-in service at 9:45 a.m.
Way Of Truth Holiness Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville will have drive-in worship at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting, through July. Sound is transmitted through FM channel 88.7 within a 1-mile radius. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
Fort Trial Baptist Church has drive-in worship each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The services will also stream via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. The message can also be heard at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., has drive-in prayer at 7 p.m. on Friday for 15 minutes, weather permitting. On Saturday, July 4, the Youth Department will present a Live Puppet Show Matinee live streaming on the church Facebook page at noon. On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. will be a drive-in worship service. People must remain in their cars during these services. Friday’s Prayer and Sunday services will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in services, at 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 107.7. Devotionals entitled “Daily Does” will be on Facebook every weekday (most days at 2 p.m.).
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
