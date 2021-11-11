Martinsville-area church briefs: Nov. 12

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up is “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.

MEALS/FOOD

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host a World Hunger Spaghetti supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Axton Fire Department. Both eat-in and take-out will be available. Plates cost $10 each.

First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, located on Patrick Henry Avenue, will host a free take-out only breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8:30-10 a.m., available under the portico in back of church.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.