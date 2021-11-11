Martinsville-area church briefs: Nov. 12

Editor's Note: Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, any announcement intended for publication on Friday, Nov. 29, must be received by the Bulletin by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
FALL BAZAAR
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will hold a Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Crafts, homemade baked goods, flea market items, plans and more available.
SERVICES
Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will celebrate Old Fashioned Day on Sunday with The Evergreen Bluegrass Band from Ringgold singing at the 11 a.m. worship service. A fellowship meal will follow the service.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have in-person Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended during worship service. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will hold worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m.
HOMECOMING SERVICE
Rich Acres Baptist Church will hold homecoming service on Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. The White Family of Rocky Mount will render music, and Brother Delton Agnor of Danville will speak. A covered dish lunch will be held following service.
THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Thanksgiving celebration with the singing group God Can beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Lunch will follow.
ADVENT PIPES
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church’s organist Peter Ramsey will present concerts of sacred music for the season on the first three Thursdays of December (2, 9 and 16), beginning at noon in the church sanctuary and lasting about 30 to 45 minutes. The concerts will feature organ and piano music. The church is at 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS
FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213.
TOOLS FOR
SUCCESS CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up is “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host a World Hunger Spaghetti supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Axton Fire Department. Both eat-in and take-out will be available. Plates cost $10 each.
First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, located on Patrick Henry Avenue, will host a free take-out only breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8:30-10 a.m., available under the portico in back of church.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Nov. 17; Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, gives out food boxes on the last Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
