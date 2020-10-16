Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 16

COMMUNITY FEEDINGS

First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville. will be giving away vegetables – sweet potatoes, white potatoes and collards — free to anyone that would like to come get them at 10 a.m. Saturday in the church parking lot. More than 1,000 pounds will be available.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville, will have a drive-thru free community meal at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday, the day of meal.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., will offer free community meals via drive-thru at 5-5:45 p.m. every Wednesday (until further notice) in the Parish House parking lot. Meals to go only.

CHURCH OPENINGS