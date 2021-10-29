Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 29

GUEST SPEAKERS
Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have Apostle Marcus Daniels as guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. Gaston Battle is the pastor.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have Elder Alex Witcher of Ramp Church as guest speaker for the Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Ann’s Kitchen will be serving lunch following service.
FREE FALL CONCERT/
PASTOR APPRECIATION
Greater Love Ministries, 906 East Church St., Martinsville, will hold a free pastor appreciation concert for Pastor Gaston Battle of Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries at 4 p.m. Sunday. The featured singers will be Stella Award Winner Luther Barnes and The Faithful Travelers of Martinsville. Bishop John Campbell and the Bethel Way Praise Team Ensemble will participate. Local quartet groups will give a lighted tribute to the late Lee Williams. Pastor Avery Preston is the host. Sponsors are RFCM and Dr. Terri Younger-Eure.
THANKSGIVING
CELEBRATION
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Thanksgiving Celebration with the singing group God Can beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Lunch will follow.
CONCERT
First Baptist Church of Bassett will have the Spiritualaires in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
41st ANNIVERSARY
Sister Vicky Wilson & The Divine Host of Cascade will celebrate 43 years of gospel singing on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Refuge Temple Ministries Amphitheather, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. The host pastor will be Elder Alan Preston. The program begins at 1 p.m. Area guest groups will sing, and food trucks and vendors on site. Admission is free.
ADVENT PIPES
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church’s organist Peter Ramsey will present concerts of sacred music for the season on the first three Thursdays of December (2, 9 and 16), beginning at noon in the church sanctuary and lasting about 30 to 45 minutes. The concerts will feature organ and piano music. The church is at 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.
TRUNK OR TREATS
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will hold Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday.
First Baptist Church of Bassett will have Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, in the large parking lot.
Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville, will have Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7:30 Friday in the church parking lot.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold Trunk of Treats from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, will have drive-thru Trunk Or Treats from 5-7 p.m.Saturday at the church.
Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have drive-thru Trunk O’ Treats from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot, with a few stations for trick-or-treaters to receive goody bags from costumed hosts.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have truck-or-treating from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Families can drive through for their kids to get candy, and hot dogs will be served in the fellowship hall.
FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have a Family Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be an auto fair with vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. If you have a classic car, truck or tractor you’d be willing to show off, call the pastor at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
FALL BAZAAR
& YARD SALE
Smith Memorial UMW will hold a fall bazaar & yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday. There will be biscuits and coffee for sale outside. Spaces are available outside for rent at $20 each. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve a space. There will be crafts, books, Christmas items, baked goods, and more for sale inside. Masks must be worn inside.
FALL FUN FEST
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine’s youth department will hold a Fall Fun Fest from 5-7 p.m.Saturday in the church parking area, featuring a drive-in puppet show, a fun craft for all ages and treat bags for the children when exiting the parking area. Come dressed as your favorite Bible character to receive a special prize. The church is at 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS
FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213.
TOOLS FOR
SUCCESS CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD
DISTRIBUTION
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday at $8/quart.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have its free Food Pantry open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Workers are there to help, and food is given with no questions asked.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals on the third Thursday of the month through December of this year, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed, and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Nov. 17; Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, gives out food boxes on the last Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
