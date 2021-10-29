Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 29

TOOLS FOR

SUCCESS CLASSES

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.

MEALS/FOOD

DISTRIBUTION

Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday at $8/quart.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have its free Food Pantry open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Workers are there to help, and food is given with no questions asked.