Martinsville-area church news: April 1

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ Ladies will hold their annual retreat tonight and Saturday at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m. today, with dinner at 6 p.m. catered by Wanda Ashley from A Taste of Home Restaurant in Martinsville. Inspirational sessions will follow at 7 p.m. led by Denise and Kim Moulden on the topic “Uncluttered”—Cleaning the Clutter From Our Hearts.” Sessions will be followed by a time of fellowship and crafts. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast followed by the closing session at 9:15 a.m. Registration fee is $15 due by March 23, or $20 at the door. Please send registrations to: Retreat Registrar, 17172 Callands Road, Axton, VA 24054. For more information, call 650-8719 or contact the camp manager, Austin Roach, via e-mail at manager.camppitt.org. All area ladies are invited to attend.

MUSIC

Shelton Brothers Band will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Bassett at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting April 9. Breakfast-type refreshments will be served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REVIVAL

Valley Drive Baptist Church will have revival with Dr. Tim Hicks and the Hicks Family Quartet on Sunday at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services and continuing at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Hicks has served as Dr. Bobby Roberson’s associate, music director, camp director, teen church helper, conference and teacher for many years, and he has worked with thousands of young people for more than 20 years. Bobby Rakes is the host pastor.

CHURCH SERVICES

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, will celebrate its church dedication at 3 p.m. on Sunday with Rev. Carlton Redd, pastor of Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church, as guest preacher. Morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with pastor John F. Adams bringing the message.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold Family Easter Celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Travel back in time to hear stories of people who knew Jesus and learn the true meaning of Easter. Other activities include prizes, games and an egg hunt.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have Sunday services at 11:30 a.m. as a drive-in worship service, and also at the 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are required. Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast service also airs on WHEE-AM (1370) at 9:10 a.m.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

HOLY WEEK

Pocahontas Basset Baptist Church will have a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, in the church. It will be a service of palms, dramatic readings and special music remembering the Lord’s last week on earth. The church will have a Walk-the-Prayer Labyrinth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13, in the fellowship hall. Come to pray and meditate as you walk through the prayer labyrinth. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. April 14, with hand-washing, Communion and prayer walk in the Labyrinth, to recall Jesus’s last night with his friends.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have a Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. April 15. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m., with the large cross covered in lilies and special music to celebrate the Resurrection.

EASTER

Stone Memorial Christian Church will hold Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. on April 15; Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 followed by Easter Celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have an Easter celebration with Pastor Tom Warren beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17. God Can will sing during the 11 a.m. service.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Its large cross will be covered in lilies, and there will be special music.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have a family Easter celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Festivities will include a bouncy house, cookout, crafts, the Easter story, music and, of course, an Easter egg hunt. Bring lawn chairs.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., will have an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. It will feature food and crafts. The hunt will start at 12:30 p.m. Sign language interpreters will be there. For more information, call 957-2449 or visit www.hbcridgeway.org.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on April 6; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers True Soup Kitchen will have chicken patties on bun with chips on Saturday, April 2; sausage, eggs (cheese), buttered grits, biscuits, and fried apples on Sunday, April 3; Saturday, April 16 will have chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered corn, corn muffins and sliced cake; Sunday, April 17 the True Soup Kitchen will be closed.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. .

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. Next meal is April 27.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.