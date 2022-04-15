Martinsville-area church news: April 15

EGG HUNTS

First Baptist Church of Collinsville will hold an Easter Egg hunt as well as Easter Story hands-on activities for children ages 12 and younger starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have a giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Ministry Building. Everything must go, organizers say — clothes, shoes, household items and more.. Also, hotdogs, bake sale, drinks and more will be for sale. An Easter egg hunt for all ages will begin at 2 p.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., will have an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will feature food and crafts. The hunt will start at 12:30 p.m. Sign language interpreters will be there. For more information, call 957-2449 or visit www.hbcridgeway.org.

PAINTING

The youth group of First Baptist Church of Basset will have a Bob Ross Paint Night for kids in middle and high school from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22. The church is at 2590 Riverside Drive, Bassett. The painting party will be held in the CLC Center. Be sure to wear clothes you wouldn’t mind getting paint on.

CRUISE-IN

Blackberry Baptist Church, Sanville, will hold a cruise-in with cars on display at the church on April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with breakfast served at the church.

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

Blackberry Baptist Church will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. today.

EASTER

Faith Community Church, 3836 Iron Bridge Road, Stuart, will have an Easter Sonrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast will be served after the service, followed by an egg hunt.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold Easter Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks recommended.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers will have Resurrection Service with Communion at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be no Sunday service on Easter Sunday. The soup kitchen will not serve meals this weekend.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will hold a Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Stone Memorial Christian Church will hold Good Friday Service at 7 tonight; Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by Easter Celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Vision Assembly of God, 153 Oakland Drive, Collinsville, will hold Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, with breakfast following.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Martinsville, will have Good Friday services at the hour that Jesus is believed to have hung on the cross, 1 p.m. today. Easter Day worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, preceded by a breakfast at 9:30 a.m.

Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, will hold Easter Sunrise Service with Pastor Marty Furrow of Preston Wesleyan as guest speaker at 7 a.m. Sunday. A light breakfast will be served afterward.

Stella Christian Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast to follow at 8 a.m. The choir will present the cantata “Jesus Messiah” during the 11 a.m. worship service that morning.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have an Easter celebration with Pastor Tom Warren beginning at 10 a.m. God Can will sing during the 11 a.m. service.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Its large cross will be covered in lilies, and there will be special music. On Saturday there will be a Children’s Easter Celebration from 1-3 p.m. with a craft, the Easter story, photos with the Easter Bunny, a goody bag per child, an Easter egg hunt and refreshments for children ages one to 10. Please register your child at the church upon arrival.

ANNIVERSARY

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate its 78th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24. The speaker will be Rev. Ray T. Arrington of Roanoke. Service will be held in the sanctuary and via Zoom. All CDC guidelines will be observed. Zoom ID # 89229487248 passcode 446325. The Rev. Eric F. Hairston Sr. is the host pastor.

SERVICES

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold a drive-through prayer experience from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday when pastor Bishop Earley Dillard and associates will give a special gift to each person.holds service Sundays in the sanctuary; Wednesday prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Masks are recommended in services.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will be in fellowship with Bible Way Ministries at 2 p.m. on April 24. Elder Moses and Minister Shawan Barr will be preaching for Bishop Randy Martin’s anniversary.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on April 20; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers True Soup Kitchen will not serve meals on April 16 or 17.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Next meal is April 26.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. Next meal is April 27.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

