Martinsville-area church news: April 22

Prayer session

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will host a National Day of Prayer Session on Thursday, May 5 from noon to 3 p.m. via Zoom or conference call. Phone number is 1-301-715-8592; Meeting ID: 892 2948 7248 Passcode: 446325

Concert

Joyful Sound Quartet will have a concert at First Baptist Church of Bassett at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Painting

The youth group of First Baptist Church of Basset will have a Bob Ross Paint Night for kids in middle and high school from 6-8 tonight. The church is at 2590 Riverside Drive, Bassett. The painting party will be held in the CLC Center. Be sure to wear clothes you wouldn’t mind getting paint on.

Cruise-in

Blackberry Baptist Church, Sanville, will hold a cruise-in with cars on display at the church on April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with breakfast served at the church.

Anniversary

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate its 78th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. Ray T. Arrington of Roanoke. Service will be held in the sanctuary and via Zoom. All CDC guidelines will be observed. Zoom ID # 89229487248 passcode 446325. The Rev. Eric F. Hairston Sr. is the host pastor.

Guest speaker

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will have Stephanie Mogg as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. She is a leader of the prophetic teams at Center City Church in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Services

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will be in fellowship with Bible Way Ministries at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Elder Moses and Minister Shawan Barr will be preaching for Bishop Randy Martin’s anniversary.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., has Wednesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Masks are recommended in services.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Regular music

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Regular community

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Next meal is on May 4.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, April 26.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, April 27.

