Martinsville-area church news: April 29

SHRED EVENT

Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway will hold a shred event Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of the service.

HOMESCHOOLING

Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will host an informational meeting for the newly organized Patrick Henry Homeschool Support Network at 1 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. The meeting is open to anyone homeschooling or interested in doing so.

SERIES

“The Daniel Summit” with two main speakers, Abner Suarez and Adam LiVecchi, will be held at Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and also on Sunday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. Register at abnersuarez.com. The Daniel Summit is a gathering to empower believers with the qualities and characteristics that Daniel displayed during his lifetime.

NATIONAL DAY OF AYER

Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold a National Day of Prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday. Prayer will be for the seven major areas of influence within the nation, with Rev. Billy Shively of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Callaway delivering the message.

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will host a National Day of Prayer Session from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday over Zoom or Conference Call. Telephone number is 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 892-2948-7248; Passcode: 446325.

REVIVAL

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2480 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will hold Revival Meeting with Dr. Phil Kidd at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For more information, contact pastor Dr. Chris Atkinson at 203-631-6153.

CRUISE-IN

Blackberry Baptist Church, Sanville, will hold a cruise-in with cars on display from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday with breakfast served at the church.

ANNIVERSARY

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with special guest speaker Bishop Tony Adams of Gospelway Outreach Worship Center in Danville. Pastor Mandell Motley is the host.

SERVICES

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville, holds in-person worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Holy Communion celebrated at each service.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., has Wednesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Masks are recommended in services.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks are optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

REGULAR MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REGULAR COMMUNITY

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Next meal is on May 4.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next meal is Tuesday, May 31.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. The next meal is Wednesday, May 25.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

