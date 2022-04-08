Martinsville-area church news: April 8

EGG HUNTS

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have a giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. April 16 in the Ministry Building. Everything must go, organizers say — clothes, shoes, household items and more.. Also, hotdogs, bake sale, drinks and more will be for sale. An Easter egg hunt for all ages will begin at 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have a family Easter celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Festivities will include a bouncy house, cookout, crafts, the Easter story, music and, of course, an Easter egg hunt. Bring lawn chairs.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., will have an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. It will feature food and crafts. The hunt will start at 12:30 p.m. Sign language interpreters will be there. For more information, call 957-2449 or visit www.hbcridgeway.org.

FILM

Valley Drive Baptist Church of Fieldale will show the Christian film “My Brother’s Crossing” at 5 p.m. Saturday. It is the true story of love and forgiveness after the deaths of Bobby and Pam Clark from a motorcycle accident in Stanleytown in 2015. J.T. Clark and his wife are the authors of the book, “In the Blink of An Eye.” No admission fee. Mr. J.T. Clark will speak at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday on “spiritual changes.” The Snead family will be singing.

CRUISE IN

Blackberry Baptist Church, Sanville, will hold a cruise-in with cars on display at the church on April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with breakfast provided at the church.

PANCAKE SUPPER

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a pancake supper with various varieties of pancakes at 6 p.m. today.

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

Blackberry Baptist Church will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 15.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church is resuming its Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting April 9. Breakfast-type refreshments will be served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CHURCH SERVICES

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold Wednesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mask recommended in services. A drive-through prayer experience will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, when pastor Bishop Earley Dillard and associates will give a special gift to each person.

Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will celebrate the 24th Pastoral Anniversary of Elder Marvin and First Lady Shirley Slade at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will hold Family Easter Celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Travel back in time to hear stories of people who knew Jesus and learn the true meaning of Easter. Other activities include prizes, games and an egg hunt.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will be in fellowship with Bible Way Ministries at 2 p.m. on April 24. Elder Moses ans Minister Shawan Barr will be preaching for Bishop Randy Martin’s anniversary.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Masks optional on the recommendation of your physician.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship service on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are now optional.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., has in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 601 Third Ave., Martinsville, will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services will also be held via Zoom. Phone number 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 892 2948 7248; Passcode 446325, for all services. Sunday school will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

HOLY WEEK

Palm Sunday in the Park, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton, by Martinsville-Henry County Ministerial Association. Open air facility, bring your own lawn chairs. All churches, all denominations welcome. Live stream available at https://www.faceboo.com/FBCEmartinsville Rain location at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Martinsville, will hold Maundy Thursday service of Holy Communion, April 14, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday services takes place at the hour that Jesus is believed to have hung on the cross at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15. For more details go to www.facebook.com/holytrinitymartinsville

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale Road, will have a Palm Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, which also will celebrate the church’s return to full-time service in the sanctuary.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will hold Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. April 14.

Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, will hold Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 14.

Pocahontas Basset Baptist Church will have a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church. It will be a service of palms, dramatic readings and special music remembering the Lord’s last week on earth. The church will have a Walk-the-Prayer Labyrinth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13, in the fellowship hall. Come to pray and meditate as you walk through the prayer labyrinth. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. April 14, with hand-washing, Communion and prayer walk in the Labyrinth, to recall Jesus’s last night with his friends.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 15.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have a Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. April 15. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m., with the large cross covered in lilies and special music to celebrate the Resurrection.

EASTER

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St., Martinsville, will hold Easter Day worship on Sunday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. For more details go to www.facebook.com/holytrinitymartinsville

Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, will hold Easter Sunrise Service with Pastor Marty Furrow of Preston Wesleyan as guest speaker at 7 a.m. April 17. A light breakfast will be served afterward.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will hold “Palm Sunday” service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday to celebrate the return to full time service inside the sanctuary. We thank everyone who supported our drive-in worship services during the pandemic.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers will have Resurrection Service with Communion at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be no Sunday service on Easter, April 17. The soup kitchen will not serve meals on the 16th or 17th.

Stella Christian Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. April 17 with breakfast to follow at 8 a.m. The choir will present the cantata “Jesus Messiah” during the 11 a.m. worship service that morning.

Stone Memorial Christian Church will hold Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. on April 15; Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 followed by Easter Celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have an Easter celebration with Pastor Tom Warren beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17. God Can will sing during the 11 a.m. service.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will have an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Its large cross will be covered in lilies, and there will be special music. On Saturday there will be a Children’s Easter Celebration from 1-3 p.m. with a craft, the Easter story, photos with the Easter Bunny, a goody bag per child, an Easter egg hunt and refreshments for children ages one to 10. Please register your child at the church upon arrival. For more information, call Donna at 340-5765 after noon on Friday or Susan at 276-806-8231 at any time.

REGULAR COMMUNITY MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The next will be held on April 6; call 647-8150 before 3:30 that day to reserve meal(s).

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers True Soup Kitchen will not serve meals on April 16 or 17. Will share the menu on May 1.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., and thereafter at 5:30 each third Thursday of the month.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves a drive-thru community meal on the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Next meal is April 26.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday, of each month, at the Parish House parking lot. Next meal is April 27.

